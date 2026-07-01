The majority of Indian automakers reported strong double-digit car sales in June. Among industry leaders, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra posted 19% and 37% year-over-year sales growth, respectively.

Hyundai Motor India, on the other hand, reported a 15% YoY sales decline, primarily due to production disruptions resulting from a fire at a supplier’s facility.

Here is a look at the sales of major Indian automakers in June.

Maruti Suzuki India: June sales

Maruti Suzuki reported a 19.3 percent rise in total sales at 2,00,390 units in June as compared to 1,67,993 units in the same month last year.

The company’s total domestic passenger vehicle sales were at 1,47,187 units last month as compared to 1,18,906 units in June 2025, a growth of 23.8 percent, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of mini cars, comprising the Alto and S-Presso, were 11,416 units in June, up from 6,414 units in the year-ago month. Sales of compact cars, including Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, and WagonR, rose to 63,815 units last month, up from 55,205 units in June 2025.

ALSO READ Gulf supply rebound widens crude discounts, offers India buying relief

Sales of utility vehicles, consisting of Brezza, Ertiga, e Vitara, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Invicto, Jimny, Victoris, and XL6, rose to 61,726 units in the month under review as compared to 47,947 units in the same month a year ago.

Hyundai India: June sales

Hyundai Motor India reported total monthly sales of 51,335 units in June 2026, down 15% YoY, compared with 60,924 units in June 2025.

The automakers’ June sales include domestic sales of 39,635 units and exports of 11,700 units.

In a regulatory filing, HMIL Managing Director & CEO Tarun Garg said the company achieved the total numbers “despite facing a production loss of 13,900 units owing to a fire incident at one of the supplier’s manufacturing facilities, which led to a temporary disruption in production”.

Garg further said, “Our production operations have returned to normal across facilities since June 22, 2026. We expect to recover the loss in June production volume within Q2 of FY26-27.”

Tata Motors PV: June sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles posted a 69% YoY sales growth in June. The company’s total car sales in June rose to 63,083 units, up from 37,237 in June last year.

Furthermore, the company sold a total of 1,82,574 cars & SUVs in Q1 FY27, compared to 124,809 units in Q1 FY26, recording 46% year-on-year growth.

“This performance was fueled by robust customer demand and the success of our recent launches. Our leadership in electric mobility further strengthened during the quarter, with EV volumes more than doubling to record 112% growth YoY. Our retail performance was equally encouraging, with Vahan registrations rising ~40% YoY, nearly twice the industry growth”, Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said in a statement.

Mahindra & Mahindra: June sales

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 37 percent increase in total sales, including exports, to 1,06,207 units in June, compared with 77,742 units in the same month last year.

The company’s domestic SUV sales rose 28 percent year-on-year to 60,393 units during the month from 47,306 units in June 2025, M&M said in a statement. Commercial vehicle domestic sales stood at 26,076 units in June, registering a 35 percent year-on-year growth.

Meanwhile, the Farm Equipment Business (FEB) of the Mahindra Group reported total tractor sales of 59,935 units in June 2026, up 12 percent from 53,392 units in the corresponding month last year.

Within this, domestic sales logged 12 percent growth year-on-year to 58,177 units from 51,769 tractors in June 2025.

JSW MG Motors: June sales

JSW MG Motor India reported a 30 percent year-on-year rise in wholesale sales at 7,568 units in June, its best-ever monthly sales. Electric vehicles continued to drive growth, accounting for over 75 percent of the company’s total sales in June 2026, JSW MG Motor India said in a statement.

Rising fuel prices, lower EV running costs, and geopolitical uncertainties in West Asia further accelerated customer preference for electric mobility, it added.

Commenting on the June sales performance, JSW MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer, Vinay Raina, said it reflected steady demand across the portfolio and “marks our highest-ever wholesale performance, with electric vehicles continuing to account for a significant share of our overall sales”.

Skoda India: June sales

Skoda Auto India reported a 7.5 percent year-on-year sales growth in the first half of 2026 at 38,894 units, its best-ever half-yearly performance in the country. With the H1 2026 performance, the Skoda brand has bettered the record set in the first half of 2025, Skoda Auto India said in a statement.

“Our record half-yearly sales reflect the growing confidence and trust customers place in the Skoda brand. In 2026, we have strengthened this connection through a focused product offensive, customer-first initiatives, and an unwavering commitment to excellence,” Skoda Auto India Brand Director, Ashish Gupta said.

The demand for the new Kushaq, the updated Kodiaq, and the all-new Kodiaq RS highlights strong market momentum, he said, adding that the Kodiaq continues to drive volumes, and the Slavia reinforces the brand’s sedan legacy.