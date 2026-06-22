Hyderabad-based drugmaker gets the -go-ahead from US regulator, paving the way for its second major American acquisition this decade.

Aurobindo Pharma USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Hyderabad-headquartered drugmaker, will acquire Lannett, a Pennsylvania-based generic pharmaceutical company, for $250 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, inclusive of normalised working capital.

It has received clearance from the Federal Trade Commission to proceed with its acquisition of Lannett Company, setting up a potential deal closure before the end of June.

What does Aurobindo Pharma gain from the Lannett acquisition?

Lannett specialises in complex, non-opioid controlled substances, an area where Aurobindo USA’s product offering will see a significant expansion once the deal closes. The acquisition also brings a US-based manufacturing facility into Aurobindo’s network, located in Seymour, Indiana, with the capacity to scale production to approximately 4 billion doses annually.

The company said the added capacity dovetails with US policy goals around supply chain resilience and domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, an area that has drawn increasing scrutiny from American regulators in recent years.

How will the Lannett deal impact Aurobindo Pharma’s earnings and operations?

Aurobindo said the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to the group’s earnings per share. Beyond the near-term financial impact, the company pointed to anticipated cost efficiencies, SG&A synergies and operational integration benefits, along with what it described as a differentiated pipeline of complex generics and controlled substances.

Aurobindo Pharma and Lannett executives said about the transaction

“This acquisition represents a highly compelling strategic and financial opportunity for Aurobindo USA. It accelerates our revenue growth, strengthens our U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, and enhances our position in complex, non-opioid controlled substances. We are confident it will deliver immediate earnings accretion while creating long-term value for our shareholders through operational synergies and pipeline expansion. We are pleased to welcome the Lannett team and look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to expand and ensure reliable access to critical medications for patients.” Swami S. Iyer, chief executive officer of Aurobindo Pharma USA, said.

“We are delighted to be joining forces with Aurobindo. As one of the nation’s oldest generic pharmaceutical companies, Lannett has a proud history of helping patients access affordable medicines. Aurobindo’s market reach and resources will help make our portfolio of medicines even more affordable and accessible for patients everywhere. Our board and owners extend their sincere appreciation to the outstanding teams at both companies whose professionalism, commitment, and hard work have successfully brought us to this important moment. We look forward to building on all that has come before as we begin a bright and exciting next chapter.” Tim Crew, Lannett’s chief executive officer, added.

About Lannett

Lannett is one of the older generic pharmaceutical companies in the United States, with a portfolio built around complex generics and non-opioid controlled substances.

About Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma, listed on the NSE and BSE, operates more than 30 manufacturing and packaging facilities approved by regulators including the USFDA, the UK’s MHRA and Japan’s PMDA, and sells products in over 150 countries across therapeutic areas spanning CNS, anti-retroviral, cardiovascular, antibiotics and anti-diabetic segments, among others.