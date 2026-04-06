Aurobindo Pharma plans to buy back up to 54,23,728 shares, which is about 0.93% of its total shares. It will buy these shares at Rs 1,475 each, taking the total buyback size to Rs 800 crore. This is equal to about 3.93% of its standalone net worth and 2.62% of its consolidated net worth as of March 31, 2025.

Aurobindo Pharma in its regulatory filing on Monday said that the buyback will be done in cash and the Rs 800 crore does not include extra costs like taxes, brokerage, and other related expenses.

Aurobindo Pharma share buyback: Record date

Aurobindo Pharma has fixed April 17 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders who can participate in the buyback.

The company will conduct the buyback through the tender offer route. All eligible shareholders, including promoters, can participate in the process. The company will accept shares on a proportionate basis.

The board has also constituted a buyback committee and delegated powers to it to take necessary decisions and complete the process.

The company said it may revise the buyback price upward and reduce the number of shares to be bought back, provided the overall buyback size remains unchanged at Rs 800 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma promoters hold 51.82% stake

As of December 31, 2025, promoters held a 51.82% stake in the company. Mutual funds owned 19.52%, while foreign portfolio investors held 13.94%. Retail investors and others accounted for 7.93%.

The buyback is subject to regulatory approvals. The company said it will issue a detailed public announcement and letter of offer with timelines and other details in due course.

Aurobindo Pharma share price

The share price of Aurobindo Pharma is under pressure. It has declined 0.26% in the intraday session. However, on a year-to-date(YTD) basis, the stock has gained 11.70% and in the past six months, Aurobindo Pharma stock gained 21.56%.