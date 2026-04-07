Astrophel Aerospace is set to conduct suborbital test flights of its reusable rocket prototype, targeting Independence Day for the first test. A successful flight would mark a significant milestone in the development of a fully operational and commercially viable reusable launch vehicle in India.

The prototype, known as a hopper, is 3 meters long and weighs 200 kg. It is being designed, manufactured, and assembled at Astrophel’s facility in Pune. “This upcoming test will be one of the first instances of a privately developed reusable rocket prototype designed, manufactured, and tested entirely within India,” said Suyash Bafna, co-founder and CEO of Astrophel. The company is one of the few space tech startups that conducted a cryogenic engine test three years ago, Bafna said.

In-house portfolio of propulsion subsystems

Astrophel has developed an in-house portfolio of propulsion and cryogenic subsystems. Co-founder and COO Immanuel Louis stated, “We will be able to develop subsystems at approximately 40% of the cost compared to global competitors.”

The company raised $8,00,000 last year and is looking to close a round soon. They will be raising around $ million in three to six months.

Currently, Indian space tech startups rely heavily on imported subsystems and components. Astrophel aims to bridge this gap by developing and validating critical hardware in-house while generating revenue through component sales and licensing partnerships. This strategy allows the company to mitigate risks on the path to orbit.

It also makes high-performance propulsion and cryogenic systems more accessible to a wider range of launch partners and customers. Astrophel is commercialising high-value propulsion and aerospace components to establish a sustainable revenue model before undertaking full orbital missions.

The test flights will also serve as a validation platform for Astrophel’s cryogenic subsystems and components, such as

cryogenic control valves, turbopumps, vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage tanks, and high-speed precision linear actuators.

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Who’s backing Astrophel

Astrophel is supported by deep-tech investors and the Government of India’s MeitY SAMRIDH programme. The company has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ISRO to access testing infrastructure and technical support.

With an estimated 70,000 low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites expected to be launched over the next five years, the demand for faster, more flexible launch solutions is anticipated to grow. Reusability will enable more cost-effective launch services in this evolving space landscape.