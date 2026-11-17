AstraZeneca Pharma India has signed a Letter of Intent with Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, to explore opportunities to collaborate in healthcare in India.

The company said the move is part of AstraZeneca’s ambition to eliminate cancer as a leading cause of death.

“Our ambition is to eliminate cancer as a leading cause of death and bring patients closer to cure. Timely and accurate diagnosis is critical to this journey, enabling more personalised treatment approaches and better patient outcomes,” AstraZeneca Pharma said on LinkedIn.

“Taking another step towards this vision, AstraZeneca India has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with Strand Life Sciences, a genomics research and diagnostics company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, to explore opportunities to collaborate in healthcare in India,” AstraZeneca Pharma added.

Advertisement

The company also said that Strand Life Sciences and AstraZeneca Pharma are not related parties and that the execution of the LOI does not constitute a related-party transaction.

Through meaningful partnerships, AstraZeneca Pharma India said, they remain committed to addressing barriers to timely diagnosis and transforming cancer care for patients across India.

About Strand Life Sciences

Founded in 2000, Strand Life Sciences is a Bengaluru-based genomics and bioinformatics company specialising in precision medicine, genomic testing and clinical research. The company provides genomics-based research, diagnostic services and bioinformatics software solutions to healthcare providers, including clinicians, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and medical device manufacturers. Its offerings include next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based diagnostics, genetic testing, cancer diagnostics, biomarker discovery and genomic data analysis. Strand also develops software platforms to support the analysis and interpretation of genomic data.

ALSO READ

Reliance Industries acquired a majority stake in Strand through its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures in 2021, with the investment aimed at strengthening its digital healthcare initiatives and expanding access to technology-led healthcare solutions.

About AstraZeneca Pharma India

AstraZeneca Pharma India (AZPIL) is a subsidiary of UK-based AstraZeneca Plc, a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialisation of prescription medicines. Established in 1979 and headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the company is responsible for AstraZeneca’s manufacturing, sales and marketing operations in India. Its key therapy areas include oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory and rare diseases.

AstraZeneca operates in more than 100 countries, with its medicines used by millions of patients worldwide. The company also has a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru and a workforce of over 600 employees in India.