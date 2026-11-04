Industry bodies, the Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), have joined the increasing calls for the reduction in the capital gains tax on listed securities in a bid to attract long-term investments and improve capital market participation.

In a Pre-Budget Memorandum, the industry body has recommended reducing the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax rate to 10% for securities held for more than one year but less than two years from the current 12.5%.

ASSOCHAM has also suggested introducing a nil rate or a lower rate of around 5% for holdings exceeding two years.

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FICCI, on the other hand, has suggested removing LTCG on listed securities. To protect revenue, FICCI said, the government may raise the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on delivery-based transactions.

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“Once implemented, maintain the regime for a long period, say 10 years, to provide stability and certainty,” FICCI said. The industry body also suggested allowing foreign investors to compute capital gains in the foreign currency in which the original investment was made.

Currently, a LTCG tax of 12.5% plus surcharge and cess is levied on listed equity or equity mutual funds where gains exceed Rs 1.25 lakh and investments are held for more than 12 months from the date of acquisition. If such assets are sold within 12 months of purchase, a STCG tax of 20% tax is levied.

Calls have risen in recent weeks for lower capital gains tax on equities to attract foreign capital. Last week, the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry urged the finance ministry to remove the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and reduce short-term capital gains (STCG) tax on equities to 10% from 20%.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday acknowledged growing anxiety among retail investors and equity market participants over stretched Indian stock valuations and the capital gains tax regime. Sitharaman told FE that investor concerns would be considered even as she cautioned against viewing tax concessions as the principal driver of capital market performance.

According to media reports, The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has also recommended the government scrap long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax for foreign equity investors.

Along with a reduction in LTCG tax rate, ASSOCHAM has alternatively proposed a credit for Securities Transaction Tax (STT) against LTCG tax liability for long-term holdings.

“The industry body believes that rationalising the combined tax burden of LTCG and STT would encourage patient capital, strengthen investor confidence and support India’s capital markets,” ASSOCHAM said.

ASSOCHAM also recommended introducing a concessional tax regime for new manufacturing companies, including those operating in strategic sectors such as defence.

FICCI suggested introducing a ‘White List’ to exempt bona fide commercial transactions from deeming anti-abuse provisions. It suggested including government and sovereign investors, pension funds, banks and Insurance companies, Category I Foreign Portfolio Investors and some investors in the ‘White List’. FICCI also backed strengthening implementation and monitoring of tax-administration reforms.

Recognising the growing importance of digital infrastructure, ASSOCHAM has called for a distinct asset classification and accelerated depreciation benefits for data centre buildings, fibre-optic infrastructure, cooling systems and energy-efficient 5G infrastructure.

The industry body has also recommended reforms in the Minimum Alternate Tax (MAT) regime, particularly for companies who had transitioned to concessional tax regimes prior to 31 March 2026 and units of foreign companies operating in International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs).

On the Indirect Tax front, ASSOCHAM suggested a one-time Customs Dispute Resolution (Amnesty) Scheme to resolve legacy disputes, estimated at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

“The recommendations focus on creating a stable tax environment, reducing litigation, rationalising tax provisions and strengthening India’s competitiveness as a global investment and manufacturing destination,” ASSOCHAM said.