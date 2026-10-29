Asian Paints posted a 7% year-on-year increase in its Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,067 crore as compared to Rs 993 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis its profit dipped 30% against Rs 1,539 crore in Q1 FY27.

Its revenue from sales for the second quarter of FY27 stood at Rs 9,954 crore, rising 17% YoY from Rs 8,514 crore in Q2 FY26. Meanwhile, sequentially, the company’s topline dipped 5% as compared to Rs 10,521 crore in the trailing quarter.

Asian Paints has announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.75 per share, on each share of face value Re 1. The record date for the same has been fixed for November 4, while beneficiaries shall receive the payment on or after November 13.

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Asian Paints Q2 impacted by inflationary pressure

The company its operating environment in FY27 has been impacted by inflation, caused over high prices of raw materials. Supply disruptions caused due to geopolitical tensions hampered with the material availability, it said in its exchange filing. Asian Paints expalints that the full impact of this was felt in the July-September quarter.

“We calibrated price increases and absorbed part of the cost inflation to protect consumer demand in this challenging environment, resulting in standalone EBITDA margins of 17.1% in a quarter that typically has a lower mix and margin profile,” said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints Limited.

Asian Paints to implement price increases

Syngle added that as inflationary pressures continue to rise, Asian Paints will implemente a further round of staggered price increased in coating business, and intensify its cost-efficiency initiatives.

“We delivered a resilient performance in Q2, a seasonally softer quarter, sustaining the momentum of the last few quarters,” added Syngle.

Overall, the domestic coatings business of Asian Paints grew by 16.4% with a volume growth of 6.8%. The Decorative business expanded of 14.5% with a volume growth of 6.4% and the Industrial coatings business delivered. a value growth of 31.8%.