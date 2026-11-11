Ashoka Buildcon has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) for a 120 MWp solar power project in Bhutan worth $58.9 million.

The company said in its regulatory filing that it secured the project from Druk Green Power Corporation, Bhutan.

The share price of Ashoka Buildcon has gained 10.3% in the intraday trading session.

Ashoka Buildcon project details

The project involves the design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 120 MWp Wobthang Solar PV Power Plant. Ashoka Buildcon had earlier submitted its bid for the project.

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The project has been awarded on a Design Build basis, with a defect liability period of 24 months. The company will have to complete the project within 18 months from the date of commencement.

About Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon is one of India’s leading highway developers. The company is an integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), build-operate-transfer (BOT) and hybrid annuity model (HAM) player. Its business operations span roads and highways, railways, power transmission and distribution, smart infrastructure and buildings.

Ashoka Buildcon share price

The share price of Ashoka Buildcon has gained nearly 13% in the last one week. The stock has declined nearly 14% over the past six months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Ashoka Buildcon shares have fallen approximately 32% so far this year.