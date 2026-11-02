Arvind Ltd. is considering an aggressive expansion of its garment business, with the company working on a growth model that could take the segment’s growth rate to 25%, from 15%at present.

The company is evaluating large greenfield investments, which its management has described as being on a scale not previously considered by Arvind, even as it focuses on improving capacity at existing facilities over the next few quarters.

Punit Lalbhai, vice-chairman of Arvind, said during the company’s Q2 FY27 recent earnings call that a 25% growth model for garment was on the drawing board and could be launched a few quarters down the line. However, the company wants to first establish a consistent execution record at the 15% growth level before stepping up its expansion plans, he stressed.

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“As we speak, we are making very ambitious plans on garment greenfield investment, of the scale that perhaps has never been thought of at Arvind,” Lalbhai said, adding that the company wanted to be careful before formalising and announcing the plans.

Flagship company of the Lalbhai Group and headquartered in Ahmedabad, Arvind Ltd. posted consolidated revenue of Rs. 2,919 crore, up by 23%YoY in Q2 FY27 as compared to the corresponding period in FY26.

In three to four quarters, the company’s focus will be to maximise brownfield expansion opportunities and progress with one or two greenfield projects that are already under consideration. Lalbhai said these should be sufficient to support the existing 15% growth ambition. The company would look at accelerating growth once it is confident of its ability to execute at a larger scale.

Arvind is seeking to increase the contribution of its garment division to its integrated textile business. The company has been investing in capacities across denim, knits and essentials, with a preference for segments where it can combine fabric manufacturing with garment production and offer a more complete product to global customers.

The garment division reported revenue of Rs 577 crore in the September quarter, while volumes crossed 11 million pieces.

Arvind is currently expanding through a combination of brownfield investments and selective greenfield projects. Phase I of its garment manufacturing facility in Varanasi has been commissioned recently with an investment of around Rs 75 crore, including land cost, and has an annual revenue potential of Rs 250 crore when fully utilised. The facility will primarily manufacture essentials and knitted products.

For FY27, the company has earmarked around Rs 120-150 crore of its planned capital expenditure for garments, out of a total investment programme of more than Rs 500 crore. It had already invested about Rs 372 crore across businesses in the first half of the financial year.

As part of the expansion strategy, the company is making efforts to build a manufacturing network across multiple countries. Arvind Ltd. has started garment conversion operations in Bangladesh and it sends fabric for conversion into finished garments. It is also preparing to begin denim deliveries from Egypt in the current quarter.

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The multi-country model is intended to give the company greater flexibility in serving international customers and responding to changing sourcing requirements.

Lalbhai said the experience gained in Bangladesh and the progress in Egypt were helping the company build the capabilities needed to scale up its garmenting operations.

Denim jeans are expected to be among the faster-growing categories, followed by essentials and knits. The company sees opportunities to expand its end-to-end business in these segments, while continuing to use external manufacturing partners and approved fabric suppliers wherever this can support growth without requiring large capital investments.