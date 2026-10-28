Arvind Ltd. reported its highest-ever quarterly revenue of Rs. 2,919 crore in the second quarter of FY27, up 23% year-on-year, while EBITDA rose 27% to Rs. 331 crore.

A company release said on Wednesday that this was due to strong growth in advanced materials and improved volumes across key textile businesses offsetting persistent input cost pressures.

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Net profit before exceptional items increased 16% to Rs. 123 crore. The company said that rising raw material costs continued to weigh on textile margins, highlighting the challenge of sustaining profitability amid global uncertainty and cautious consumer demand.

For the six months ended September 30, the textile and technical materials major recorded a 24% increase in consolidated revenue to Rs. 5,420 crore, while EBITDA climbed 32% to Rs. 590 crore.

EBITDA margin improved to 10.9% from 10.2% in the corresponding period last year, reflecting a stronger operating performance despite cost headwinds. Half-year profit after tax rose 26% to Rs. 204 crore.

The company attributed its performance to healthy demand in select markets, stronger festive-season orders in India, and the growing contribution of its Advanced Materials Business (AMB). While demand in key western markets remained cautious during the first half, volatility in energy, freight, and input costs continued to put pressure on operating expenses, the company added.

One of the highlights was advanced materials emerging as a key growth driver during the quarter, with revenue surging 81% year-on-year to Rs. 805 crore and EBITDA nearly doubling to Rs. 119 crore, which is an increase of 97%. The business reported an EBITDA margin of around 15%, supported by demand across its specialised product portfolio.

The company further said that the India advanced materials business recorded revenue of Rs. 550 crore, up 23%, while EBITDA increased 29% to Rs. 78 crore. Its operating margin stood at 14%, underlining the segment’s contribution to Arvind’s growth and profitability.

Demand for protective gear and high-performance products remained strong, and the company said it continued to invest in capability building and new product development to expand its presence in specialised applications.

The quarter’s consolidated performance also included a contribution from Dalco-GFT, which generated revenue of Rs. 256 crore and EBITDA of Rs. 41 crore, with a margin of 16%. Excluding Dalco-GFT, consolidated revenue stood at Rs. 2,663 crore, up 12%, while EBITDA increased 11% to Rs. 290 crore.

The company said that the textiles margins faced cost pressures. The textile division reported revenue of Rs. 1,999 crore, an increase of 11% year-on-year, while EBITDA stood at Rs. 190 crore. Although volumes remained healthy, profitability was constrained by higher input costs, which had an estimated net impact of around 75 basis points on textile margins on a normalised basis.

It said raw material inflation remained a concern even as demand improved in some markets.

Within the division, denim fabric volumes crossed 18 million metres, registering growth of 19% over the year-ago quarter. The increase was supported by stronger demand. Woven fabric volumes stood at 34 million meters.

The garmenting business reported revenue of Rs.577 crore, supported by 9% volume growth. Garmenting volumes reached 11 million pieces for the second time, marking a 3% increase year-on-year.

Mentioning about the greenfield garment manufacturing facility at Varanasi, the company said it is expected to serve global customers and contribute to the company’s longer-term growth plans. At full utilisation, the plant is expected to add around Rs. 250 crore to annual revenue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Rs 150 crore facility on October 26.