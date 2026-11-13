Tata Trusts chairman, and a nominee director of the Trusts on the Tata Sons board Noel Tata could approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking the audio and video recordings of the September 17 Tata Sons board meeting after the company declined to share them, legal experts said. They said Tata could make the case in his capacity as a nominee director representing the interests of the largest shareholder of Tata Sons, rather than in his personal capacity.

However, the legal position on disclosure of such recordings is less clear. Mukund P Unny, advocate-on-record at the Supreme Court, said the law mandates recording of board meetings conducted through video conferencing but does not require recordings of in-person meetings to be retained or shared with directors.

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“Section 173(2), Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 3(2)(d), Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 mandate recording only for video-conference meetings. For in-person meetings, neither law nor SS-1 requires retaining or sharing recordings. Absent an enabling Article in the AOA of Tata Sons Private Limited, Noel Tata’s demand may see little success, unless the NCLT orders its production,” he said.

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The Tata Sons Articles of Association do not have such a provision either.

Tata Trusts and Tata Sons did not respond to queries sent by FE on the matter.

In its November 9 response to Tata, the company said the draft minutes of the September 17 meeting were uploaded on its board application on October 1, and suggestions received from directors by October 8 had been incorporated as appropriate. The final minutes would be uploaded on the application. It also said the minutes would be placed before the next board meeting for confirmation, where directors could raise any concerns.

Tata Sons said recordings were mandated when one or more directors attended a meeting remotely, but the company had no past practice of sharing recordings of in-person meetings. It added that such recordings were not required to be retained or shared with anyone, including directors.

Supreme Court advocate HP Ranina said that while there might be no legal obligation to share the recording, doing so would be consistent with good corporate governance.

“Even if there is no legal requirement, it is a matter of good corporate governance to share the recording. Noel Tata is not seeking it in his personal capacity but as a representative of the principal shareholder. Denying him access, particularly when the company has acknowledged that a recording exists, is inappropriate,” he said.

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Ranina said the company was taking an unnecessarily adversarial position on an issue that could have been resolved amicably. He added that the approach risked forcing directors to seek legal recourse over matters that could otherwise be settled internally.

The September 17 meeting also discussed the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman. Tata Sons in its November 9 letter, told Noel Tata that the matter was taken up under the agenda item ‘Debriefing from Nomination and Remuneration Committee and way forward’, with all directors participating in the discussion and the resolution being carried by a majority.

The company also said legal opinions obtained before and after the board meeting had confirmed its earlier position.