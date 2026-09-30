The government has extended the deadline for submission of applications under the second round of Phase-I of the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA) by one month to October 31, giving states and Union Territories additional time to submit proposals. The scheme to establish 100 industrial parks across the country.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), in an office memorandum dated September 28, said the decision to extend the Round-2 application window was taken at a meeting of the National Level Steering Committee (NLSC) held on September 14. The earlier deadline had been September 30. Applications will now be accepted until October 31, 2026.

The extension comes as the government seeks to accelerate the rollout of BHAVYA, a Rs 33,660-crore scheme approved in March to develop 100 investment-ready, plug-and-play industrial parks across the country over six years.

Under the first phase, up to 50 industrial parks are to be selected through a challenge-based competitive process. In the first round applications were invited for 20 parks and in the second round applications were invited for 30 more parks.

The scheme allows both greenfield and eligible brownfield parks and is being implemented with state governments and private-sector participation. The National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) is the project management agency.

The first round of Phase-I closed on July 31 and attracted 87 proposals from states and Union Territories, according to government data. Maharashtra submitted the largest number at 14, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 11, while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh submitted seven each.