Apollo Micro Systems has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Hyderabad-based Redon Systems to develop tethered drone systems, multi-barrel loitering munition systems and other aerial platforms for the Indian defence forces and government requirements.

“This MoU marks a wider scope for Apollo in Aerial Platforms and Loitering Munitions,” Apollo Micro Systems said in its regulatory filing.

Apollo Micro Systems to combine expertise for defence solutions

Under the agreement, Apollo will combine the expertise of its group companies in explosives and energetics with its experience in fuzes, safety and arming mechanisms and avionics.

The collaboration aims to help the company offer end-to-end indigenous solutions in loitering munitions and aerial platforms to the Indian Armed Forces.

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Agreement to expand presence in unmanned aerial warfare

The partnership will also open up opportunities for Apollo Micro Systems in unmanned aerial warfare and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) applications.

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The company said the collaboration aligns with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

About Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems is a Hyderabad-headquartered developer and manufacturer of defence electronics and electro-mechanical solutions. Its products are meant for land, air, sea and space applications. Its customers include the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Indian Armed Forces and defence public sector undertakings. Together with its group company IDL Explosives, the company says it is building domestic capability across weapon electronics, complete weapon systems and defence energetics.

Apollo Micro Systems share price

Apollo Micro Systems’ share price decreased by 2% as of intraday on October 22. The company’s share price increased 7% in the past month. However, Apollo Micro Systems’ share price increased 65% in the last year.







