Defence manufacturer, Apollo Micro Systems reported Q4FY26 Revenue from operations at Rs 293.26 crore, up 81.28% from Rs 161.77 crore reported in Q4FY25. Profit for the period stood at Rs 37.62 crore from Rs 14 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On sequential basis the company reported revenue increase of 16.27% from Rs 252.22 crore reported in Q3FY26. Profit also rose 46% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) from Rs 25.68%.

Apollo Micro Systems has recommended a final dividend of 0.25 paisa per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for FY26. The dividend will be paid after shareholders approve it at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Apollo Micro Systems announced change in management

Apollo Micro Systems also approved the appointment of G H Reddy & Associates as Cost Auditors and E Sateesh Reddy & Associates as Internal Auditors for FY27. The board also took note of the resignation of Rukhya Parveen as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, effective May 31. Further, the company approved the appointment of G. Seshadri Vasan as the new Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from June 1.

On May 8, Apollo Micro Systems received fresh orders worth Rs 510.25 million in the ordinary course of business. The orders include contracts worth Rs 174.78 million from the Ministry of Defence, Rs 95.28 million from public sector defence undertakings, and Rs 240.18 million from private companies.

About Apollo Micro Systems

Apollo Micro Systems Limited is a Hyderabad-based, multi-disciplinary defence technology company and a Tier-I Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) with end-to-end capabilities spanning the design, development, manufacturing, integration, and life-cycle support of advanced weapon systems and defence platforms. The company’s competencies include defence electronics, embedded systems, electronic warfare, electro-optic systems, guidance and control, seekers, fuzing electronics, and complete weapon system integration.

An established Tier-I supplier to DRDO, HAL, BEL, and the Ministry of Defence, Apollo Micro Systems Limited has now also received authorisation to manufacture missile-class weapon systems, torpedoes, aerial bombs, and loitering munitions under the Arms Act, 1959, reinforcing its position as a full-spectrum, sovereign-capable defence manufacturer committed to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Apollo Micro Systems share price

The share price of Apollo Micro Systems closed at Rs 320, up 8.64% from the previous day close. The stock has increased 12.8% so far this year.