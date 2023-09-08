Another top executive announces Swiggy exit

Joining a host of top executives who quit food delivery platform Swiggy so far this year, Anuj Rathi, senior vice president of revenue and growth, announced his exit on Thursday.

“After a career-defining journey of seven years with Swiggy, I’ve decided to hang up my boots here. It’s been an amazing ride and I couldn’t be luckier to work with some of the best individuals to deliver convenience to Indians,” Rathi said in his Linkedin post.

Swiggy did not immediately respond to a query on his exit and replacement.

Asked about his next move, he told FE, “I will be deciding next week.”

Other top executives who have quit Swiggy so far this year include Ashish Lingamneni, VP, head, brand and product marketing; Nishad Kenkre, VP, head, revenue and growth, Instamart; and Dale Vaz, chief technology officer, Swiggy.