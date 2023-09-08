scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Another top executive announces Swiggy exit

“After a career-defining journey of seven years with Swiggy, I’ve decided to hang up my boots here. It’s been an amazing ride and I couldn’t be luckier to work with some of the best individuals to deliver convenience to Indians,” Rathi said in his Linkedin post.

Written by Anees Hussain
swiggy
Asked about his next move, he told FE, “I will be deciding next week.” (PTI)

Joining a host of top executives who quit food delivery platform Swiggy so far this year, Anuj Rathi, senior vice president of revenue and growth, announced his exit on Thursday.

“After a career-defining journey of seven years with Swiggy, I’ve decided to hang up my boots here. It’s been an amazing ride and I couldn’t be luckier to work with some of the best individuals to deliver convenience to Indians,” Rathi said in his Linkedin post.

Also Read

Swiggy did not immediately respond to a query on his exit and replacement.

Also Read

Asked about his next move, he told FE, “I will be deciding next week.”

Also Read

Other top executives who have quit Swiggy so far this year include  Ashish Lingamneni, VP, head, brand and product marketing; Nishad Kenkre, VP, head, revenue and growth, Instamart; and Dale Vaz, chief technology officer, Swiggy.

More Stories on
industry news
Swiggy

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 08-09-2023 at 01:00 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS