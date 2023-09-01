Another OCCRP revelation: Vedanta ran ‘covert’ lobbying campaign to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic

After fresh allegations against Adani Group, Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) released findings from another investigation – this time the target is Mumbai-based multinational mining company Vedanta Ltd. In an article published on Thursday, OCCRP said that Vedanta ran a ‘covert’ lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic. It added that the India’s government approved the changes without public consultation and implemented them using what experts say are illegal methods.

First published on: 01-09-2023 at 07:22 IST