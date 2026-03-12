Anil Ambani group companies are in focus again. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 581 crore of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance.

As per a PTI report, an ED order was issued on March 11 to attach land parcels in Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan..

“The attachment follows search operations conducted on March 6 in the case against Reliance Power Limited under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA),” Enforcement Directorate stated.

Beginning of probe

The probe began on July 22, 2025, following multiple FIRs from the Central Bureau of Investigation into cheating and criminal conspiracy, and complaints from Yes Bank, Union Bank of India, and Bank of Maharashtra.

The probe found that public funds were diverted to various Reliance Group companies through numerous shell entities controlled by the Anil Ambani-led group.

ED said that the two companies raised public funds from multiple banks and financial institutions, and more than Rs 11,000 crore of these funds turned into non-performing assets.

Total assets attached by ED till now

The ED had attached assets of Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group earlier also. ED said that the cumulative Reliance Anil Ambani Group attachment has reached Rs 16,310 crore.

ED said it is pursuing those involved and working ​towards recovering the diverted funds for ⁠rightful claimants and further investigation is ongoing.

CBI registers case against Anil Ambani

Earlier this week, CBI registered a case against industrialist Anil Ambani, his company Reliance Communications, and its former director Manjari Ashok Kacker in connection with an alleged bank fraud case involving more than Rs 1,085 crore.

According to the FIR registered by the agency on March 5, the case was filed on a complaint by Punjab National Bank. The bank alleged that the accused cheated PNB and United Bank of India (now merged with PNB) during the period between 2013 and 2017, causing a wrongful loss of about Rs 1,085.19 crore to the banks.