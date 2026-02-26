Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case, as per a report by PTI.

This is Anil Ambani’s second appearance for questioning. He was first questioned by the ED in August 2025.

According to PTI, Anil Ambani entered the ED office in central Delhi at around 10.30 am.

Probe linked to alleged over Rs 40,000 crore bank fraud at RCOM

PTI reported that the ED will record his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The probe pertains to an alleged over Rs 40,000 crore worth bank fraud by his group company, Reliance Communications (RCOM).

Ambani and his multiple group companies are facing allegations of loan fraud, and the ED recently constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe all these instances. The SIT was formed on the recent directions of the Supreme Court.

ED attaches Anil Ambani’s Mumbai house worth Rs 3,716 crore

The ED on Wednesday attached Ambani’s Mumbai house, ‘Abode’, worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law. With the latest attachment, the total value of seized assets in this case stands at about Rs 15,700 crore.

According to information furnished by the ED to the apex court, PTI said that, the ED has filed three money laundering cases against the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) to investigate charges of bank loan fraud and other financial irregularities.

Anil Ambani’s wife Tina Ambani was also summoned by the ED before but she skipped the appearance for questioning.

Earlier this week, the Bombay High Court had allowed Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and BDO India LLP to take action against him under the RBI’s 2024 Master Directions on fraud classification.

Reliance Group companies share price

The share price of Reliance Communication has declined 4.21% in the intraday trading session today.

Shares of Reliance Power is also trading in red declining 1.14% intraday.