Angel One announces business restructuring, appoints Nishant Jain as chief business officer for assisted channels

Angel One Ltd (formerly Angel Broking Ltd) on Tuesday announced that it has undertaken a business restructuring initiative. As part of this reorganization, the company’s business from the assisted channel will be consolidated under Angel Securities Limited, while that from the direct channel will be housed under Angel Crest Limited. Angel One has also onboarded Nishant Jain as the Chief Business Officer overseeing the assisted channels.

Nishant Jain will lead efforts to form synergistic partnerships with key stakeholders, concurrently elevating business performance through strategic expansion of the assisted channel. Nishant Jain is an alumnus of IIM-B with a two-decade career, and an impressive track record of driving growth of startups such as BharatPe and Zomato. He has also worked with the FMCG firm Coca-Cola.

Nishant Jain’s appointment will enable the company to establish increased focus and foster growth of this vertical. Over the course of time, Angel One Group has grown into a diversified fintech business, consisting of multiple offerings across equity, commodity and currency derivative broking, margin trading facility, depository services, distribution of mutual funds, bonds and insurance products, along with research analyst and investment advisory services.

Dinesh Thakkar, Chairman and Managing Director, Angel One Ltd, said, “The fintech industry is characterized by its dynamic and rapid evolution. To successfully pursue our goal of impacting a billion lives, we must stay ahead of the curve. Nishant brings extensive knowledge and expertise to his field, which will undoubtedly enhance our growth opportunities. Moreover, restructuring will allow the group to be future ready. There will be better synergies, leading to significant scalability, focused strategies, better coordination and cohesiveness resulting in operational efficiencies.”

Nishant Jain, Chief Business Officer for Affiliate Channels, Angel One Ltd, said, “The company’s technological prowess is not only extending its influence, but also ensuring sustained profitability, a true testament to its outstanding leadership. As we venture into this exciting phase, my mission is to further stimulate growth in the assisted channel, as we foster innovative strategies and partnerships. The seamless transformation into a cutting-edge player in this new era underscores Angel One’s forward-thinking approach. As I prepare to embark on this journey, I am committed towards making significant contribution to this pioneering organization.”

Nishant Jain will forge collaborative partnerships with key stakeholders including Authorised Persons, financial intermediaries and other service providers. He will focus on expanding Angel One’s market reach and optimizing business performance by strategically developing and cultivating the assisted channels.