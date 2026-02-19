The Andhra Pradesh government has approved a large land parcel to be allotted to Adani Infra (India) for developing advanced AI data centre campuses tied to Raiden Infotech India, a Google company, as the state pushes ahead with a project valued at nearly Rs 90,000 crore.

The government order, issued on Wednesday by N Yuvaraj, secretary in the IT, Electronics & Communications (ITEC) department, clears the allotment of 601.4 acres, up from the earlier approval of 480 acres, through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

Land expanded across three locations in Vizag region

Under the revised plan, the land will be spread across three sites in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. The government has allocated 266.6 acres in Tarluvada, 160 acres at Adavivaram and Mudasarlova, and 175 acres at Rambili.

Earlier, the state had approved a total of 480 acres, with 160 acres at Rambilli, 200 acres at Adavivaram and Mudasarlova, and 200 acres at Tarluvada.

Raiden asked for allotments to be moved to Adani Infra

Raiden Infotech had recently requested that all three land parcels be allotted in the name of Adani Infra (India), which has submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) for the three locations.

In its communication to the state, the company said it is also in the process of incorporating three special purpose vehicles (SPVs), fully owned by Raiden Infotech, to ensure smoother execution and compliance with state and local regulations.

According to the government order, the SPVs are Vizag Hyperscale Data Centre Park Limited for the Adavivaram–Mudasarlova lands, Vizag Mega Data Centre Park Limited for the Tarluvada lands, and Vizag Mega Data Centre Park Limited for the Tarluvada lands.

Incentives sought; Adani Infra, AdaniConneX to handle transactions

Adani has requested APIIC to issue the land allotment letters in the names of these SPVs and extend applicable incentives, subsidies and financial benefits.

Raiden Infotech has also confirmed that Adani Infra and AdaniConneX will act as the authorised points of contact for finalising land transactions and developing the data centre campuses and associated infrastructure.

The company has asked the ITEC department to coordinate directly with Adani Infra and AdaniConneX to speed up the allotment process, the order said.