Adani Group’s cement arm, Ambuja Cements, posted its Q2 FY27 net profit at Rs 235 crore, down sharply from Rs 2,336 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially too, its profit fell 71% from Rs 660 crore in Q1 FY27. The drag was led by external headwinds caused by the West Asia conflict.

For the second quarter of FY27, the cement major’s revenue stood flat at Rs 9,166 crore against Rs 9,130 crore in Q2 FY26. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, its topline fell 3% from Rs 9,474 crore in Q1 FY27.

EBITDA margins contract on high cost of fuel

In Q2 FY27, the cement company’s operating earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,271 crore, declining 28% YoY compared to Rs 1,762 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the number fell 20% from Rs 1,589 crore in the preceding quarter.

EBITDA margins in the July-September quarter of FY27 contracted to 13.8% from 19.2% in Q2 FY26, while sequentially the margins were down from 16.7% in Q1 FY27.

Ambuja Cements said that the increase in fuel and logistics costs, driven by higher petcoke and coal prices, constrained coal availability, and increased diesel and packaging costs, continue to weigh on margins.

Ambuja Cements says near-term industry outlook challenging

Commenting on the cement industry’s outlook, Ambuja Cements corroborated that conditions remain challenging amid geopolitical conflicts, global uncertainty and higher energy costs, following the monsoon-related headwinds during the quarter.

However, it noted that structural demand remains supported by infrastructure spending, urbanisation, rural housing and industrial activity.

“We continue to strengthen the structural drivers of earnings through manufacturing excellence, energy efficiency, logistics optimisation and digitalisation, supported by a debt-free balance sheet. Our growth journey continues, with 4.6 MTPA commissioned in Q2 and another 5.6 MTPA ramping up in H2 FY’27,” said Vinod Bahety, Whole-time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements Limited.

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He added that Ambuja Cements is on track to achieve its cost target of Rs 4,250 per tonne by FY27. “Volumes are expected to grow ahead of the industry in H2 FY’27, supported by accelerated trade volumes and calibrated institutional sales. Following the recent Rs 10-15 price increase, the industry expects further pricing improvement over the next couple of months,” said Bahtey.

Ambuja Cements share price

Ambuja Cement’s stock was up nearly 2% in Thursday’s intraday trading session. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen around 5%, while over the past six months, its stock has declined nearly 23%.