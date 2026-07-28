Ambuja Cements reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Tuesday, posting an 8% year-on-year decline in consolidated revenue to Rs 9,500 crore and a 37% fall in net profit to Rs 660 crore, even as the company posted a sequential improvement in operating margins.

Ambuja Cements Q1FY27: Revenue and profit

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,500 crore for the quarter, down 8% from Rs 10,289 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and down 13% from Rs 10,916 crore in the preceding March quarter.

Consolidated reported profit after tax fell 37% year-on-year to Rs 660 crore, against Rs 1,041 crore in the same period last year. The figure also declined 64% from Rs 1,857 crore reported in the March quarter, which had benefited from a one-time reversal of tax provisions.

Ambuja Cements Q1FY27: Volumes and margins

Sales volumes for the quarter came in at 17.1 million tonnes, down 7% year-on-year and 14% lower sequentially. The company attributed the sequential decline to a deliberate push toward higher-margin trade sales and blended cement, rather than chasing volume growth.

Consolidated EBITDA fell 19% year-on-year to Rs 1,589 crore from Rs 1,961 crore, though it rose 8% from Rs 1,465 crore in the March quarter. EBITDA margin narrowed to 16.7% from 19.1% a year earlier, but improved from 13.4% in the preceding quarter.

Ambuja Cements Q1FY27: Cost pressures and mitigation

According to the company, input costs came under pressure during the quarter from higher prices of imported fuels and elevated freight and logistics costs tied to geopolitical developments in West Asia, with packaging costs alone rising 25-30% during the period.

Despite this, the company said it achieved a sequential cost reduction of Rs 206 per tonne through fuel-mix optimisation, greater use of domestic coal, higher renewable power adoption and logistics efficiencies.

Management said industry-wide cement demand is likely to stay soft at around 5% for the current financial year, and that the effect of peak fuel cost inflation is expected to weigh on profitability in the seasonally weaker second quarter before easing.

Ambuja Cements Share Price

Ambuja Cements share price was down over 2% as of intraday trading on July 28, 2026. It has been rather flat in the past month, and it has been down 30.66% in the past year.