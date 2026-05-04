Ambuja Cement reported a 196.12% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 1,643.66 crore Q4FY26 from Rs 555.07 crore reported in Q4FY25. This also mark a turnaround from a net loss of Rs 40.85 crore reported in Q3FY26.

Revenue from operations also increased 5.52% YoY at Rs 6,972.21 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 6,607.57 crore reported in Q4FY25. On Quarterly basis the revenue increased by 9.85% from Rs 6,347.03 crore reported in Q3FY26.

On consolidated basis the company reported net profit at Rs 1,830.15 crore, up 78.47% YoY from Rs 1,025.49 crore reported in Q4FY25. Consolidated Revenue came at Rs 10,891.68 crore, up 10.08% YoY.

Ambuja CEO flags soft FY27 outlook despite strong FY26 performance

Vinod Bahety, Whole Time Director and CEO, Ambuja Cements, said FY26 has been a year of resilience for the cement sector. “The sector has witnessed consolidation and GST 2.0 reforms on one side, while adverse weather conditions, global geopolitical factors, and state elections have had an impact in one way or another. Against this backdrop, Ambuja Cements delivered a resilient performance, with its highest-ever annual volume of 73.7 MnT, revenue of Rs 40,656 crore, and EBITDA of Rs 6,539 crore.”

“While India’s long-term infrastructure growth story remains fundamentally strong, the outlook for FY’27 growth remains soft due to current geopolitical challenges and early forecast of below normal monsoon. We expect industry demand at ~ 5% for FY 27,” Bahety added.

Rs 2/share dividend announced

Ambuja Cement recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY26. The company will hold its annual general meeting on June 26, and has fixed June 12, 2026 as the record date for dividend eligibility.

Here is how the company is dealing Middle East impact

The Middle East conflict is leading to cost pressures from higher fuel and diesel prices, rising packaging costs due to supply constraints, and rupee depreciation, with a larger impact expected in the first half of the current financial year.

In its Q4 press release, the company said it is mitigating these pressures through “fuel mix optimisation, higher renewable energy adoption, improved logistics efficiencies, prioritisation of higher-margin markets, and long-term raw material sourcing arrangements.”

About Ambuja Cements

Ambuja Cements is a key part of the diversified Adani portfolio. It has a cement capacity of 109 MTPA across 24 integrated manufacturing plants and 22 grinding units.

The company is accelerating its decarbonisation journey through investments in 1 GW of renewable energy (solar and wind), 376 MW of Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS) by FY28, and a strategic partnership with Coolbrook to deploy zero-carbon RotoDynamic Heater™ (RDH™) technology.

Ambuja Cement share price

The share price of Ambuja Cement has gained 1.88% in the intraday session from the previous day close. The stock has gained slightly by 0.49% in past one week. However, the stock has declined 19.13% so far this year.