Amazon on Tuesday announced plans to invest an additional $7 billion in India’s renewable energy sector by 2030, taking its total planned and contracted investments to $11 billion, as the company expands its clean energy portfolio to meet growing electricity requirements and reduce emissions from its operations.

The proposed investment will be over and above the $4 billion already contracted by Amazon in renewable energy projects in India, strengthening its position as one of the country’s largest corporate purchasers of carbon-free electricity.

The company also announced four wind and solar projects with a combined capacity of 934 megawatts (MW) across Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. These projects form part of its existing $4-billion contracted portfolio.

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Once operational, Amazon’s contracted renewable energy projects in India will have a combined capacity exceeding 2 gigawatts (GW), equivalent to the annual electricity requirements of more than 3.5 million Indian households, the company said.

“This additional investment of US$7 billion underlines our long-term commitment, helping bring additional wind and solar capacity online while contributing to India’s energy security and long-term renewable energy ambitions,” said Kara Hurst, chief sustainability officer, Amazon.

The company did not disclose a project-wise allocation of the proposed $7-billion investment or specify its deployment schedule beyond the 2030 target.

The four announced projects include a 234-MW wind farm in Bijapur, Karnataka, Amazon’s largest contracted wind project in Asia, and a 200-MW wind-solar hybrid project in Tumkur. Both are being developed by Sunsure.

The other projects comprise a 300-MW solar plant in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, being developed by Waaree, and a 200-MW solar project in Dinkar, Rajasthan, being developed by ReNew. All four have been secured through power purchase agreements.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi welcomed the announcement, saying the investments would support India’s clean energy ambitions and strengthen energy security.

“Such investments play an important role in advancing India’s clean energy ambitions, strengthening energy security and supporting sustainable economic growth,” Joshi said.

“They also demonstrate the growing confidence of global companies in India’s renewable energy sector and its potential to attract long-term investment, create economic opportunities and accelerate the country’s energy transition,” he added.

Alongside the investment announcement, Amazon set a global target to reduce the carbon intensity of electricity used across its operations by 65% by 2030, compared with a 2019 baseline.

The target means that each unit of electricity consumed by the company would be associated with 65% fewer carbon emissions. It forms part of Amazon’s broader commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2040.

Amazon’s renewable energy portfolio in India includes 14 large wind and solar projects supplying electricity to the grid and 43 solar installations across its facilities, taking the total to 57 projects.

Globally, the company has contracted more than 700 wind and solar projects with a combined capacity exceeding 40 GW.

Beyond renewable electricity, Amazon said it has deployed more than 15,000 electric vehicles across over 500 Indian cities and is collaborating with Tata Motors to introduce 3,000 electric trucks.

The company also said it achieved water-positive status in India in 2025, ahead of its 2027 target, replenishing more than 120% of the water consumed across its direct operations. Investments exceeding ₹62 crore in water replenishment projects are expected to replenish more than four billion litres annually.