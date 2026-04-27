Amazon India is accelerating its quick commerce push, with plans to expand Amazon Now to 100 cities across the country with more than 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres, as competition intensifies in rapid delivery and urban convenience retail. As of late 2025, the e-commerce giant had 300 fulfilment centres feeding into its quick-commerce network pan-India.

The company said the service, which promises deliveries within minutes, will be rolled out across metros and smaller cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Meerut, Mysore, Panipat, Kochi, Amritsar, Mangalore and Vizag, in addition to existing markets such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

“This expansion will also help more than 16,000 farmers to leverage our technology & operations to take their produce directly to customers through sellers on Amazon Now.

Customers continue to get the convenience of our fastest delivery speeds on the largest selection offered by our sellers – thousands of daily essentials including perishables in minutes, over a million items on the same day, and another 4 million the next day on Amazon.in,” Harsh Goyal, Vice President – Everyday Essentials, Amazon India, said.

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High-frequency basket of products

Amazon Now offers a narrower but high-frequency basket of products, including groceries, fruits and vegetables, frozen food, personal care, fashion and beauty items, small appliances, baby products, pet supplies and healthcare supplements.

The expansion underlines how large e-commerce players are reshaping fulfilment networks to meet rising demand for near-instant deliveries, a segment once dominated by specialised quick commerce operators.

The company last week announced a Rs 2,800 crore investment plan for India, aimed at strengthening associate safety, health and financial wellbeing while expanding its operations network.

Investment expected to fund capacity additions across fulfilment centres

That investment is expected to fund capacity additions across fulfilment centres, sortation hubs and delivery stations, while also improving service levels in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

The company had invested Rs 2,000 crore in 2025, which supported the launch of 17 new fulfilment centres, six sortation centres and 75 last-mile delivery stations.

Beyond infrastructure, Amazon has also outlined investments in technology and artificial intelligence tools to improve routing, navigation, road safety and workload allocation across its logistics network.