Bharti Airtel raised postpaid plan prices by Rs 50 a month from October 8, taking tariffs up by about 3% to 11% across plans. The company has also added free roaming for one international trip a year to the new plans, according to a Motilal Oswal Financial Services report.

Airtel postpaid plan prices

The individual postpaid plan now costs Rs 499 a month, up from Rs 449. A family plan for two moved from Rs 699 to Rs 749. The family plan for three rose from Rs 999 to Rs 1,049. Plans for four members went up from Rs 1,199 to Rs 1,249 and from Rs 1,399 to Rs 1,449. The family plan for five now costs Rs 1,799 against Rs 1,749 earlier, as per the report.

The free international roaming offer matches a similar one recently introduced by Vodafone Idea. International roaming packs otherwise start at Rs 999, the report noted.

Airtel postpaid ARPU and subscribers

Postpaid users made up about 8% of Bharti Airtel’s subscriber mix as of June 2026. The segment had around 30 million paying subscribers. It brought in an estimated Rs 3,500 crore in revenue, or nearly 12% of the company’s wireless revenue, according to the report.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) in postpaid was estimated at Rs 395 a month. The overall figure for the company was Rs 264. The postpaid base has grown 12% to 13% a year for several quarters. Prepaid subscribers grew about 3% a year, the report said.

Postpaid customers also tend to stay longer. They have more flexibility on data use, content bundles and family plans, the brokerage noted.

Airtel tariff hike impact on ARPU

Motilal Oswal estimated that the price hike could lift blended ARPU by about 1%. Free international roaming would offset part of that gain, the report said.

The brokerage had already assumed a Rs 50 hike in postpaid plans from December 2026. It had also built in a 15% hike in prepaid smartphone tariffs in the same month. The earlier postpaid move therefore did not lead to major changes in its near-term estimates, according to the report.

The increase could still help Bharti Airtel offset any ARPU dilution from voice-only packs with 28 to 30 days of validity, if these are launched, the report added.

Airtel tariff hike history

The brokerage pointed to earlier tariff cycles. In 2019 and 2021, changes to postpaid plans came about six to nine months before prepaid hikes, as per the report.

In May 2019, Bharti Airtel dropped its entry-level Rs 299 postpaid plan. A prepaid hike followed in November and December that year. In July 2021, the company changed its family postpaid plans and raised the price of add-on SIMs by Rs 50. It also lifted entry-level corporate postpaid plans from Rs 199 to Rs 299. A prepaid hike again followed in November and December, according to the report.

The report said Bharti Airtel had used postpaid as a testing ground in the past. The company leads the postpaid segment, and Reliance Jio does not have a meaningful presence there. That allowed it to gauge customer and competitor reactions before touching prepaid prices. The 2024 cycle, led by Jio, was different. Prepaid and postpaid prices were revised together, the report noted.

Prepaid tariff hike outlook

Motilal Oswal expected prepaid hikes to follow within six months and said broader industry tariff increases could come soon. It also pointed to Bharti Airtel’s recent removal of the Rs 299 entry-level prepaid data plan. Together with the postpaid hike, this should help the company keep its lead over peers in ARPU growth, according to the report.

The brokerage retained its Buy rating on Bharti Airtel with a target price of Rs 2,250. It said the risk-reward for the stock was attractive.