Bharti Airtel‘s pricing interventions have begun to yield results, helping lift average revenue per user (Arpu) and mobile revenue growth in the September quarter, even as the company believes the telecom industry needs a more fundamental revision of its tariff structure to sustain monetisation of rising data consumption.

During the quarter, Airtel discontinued its Rs 299 prepaid plan as part of an August intervention aimed at moving customers up its pricing ladder. The company has since restored the plan with a lower daily data allowance, while management maintains that the August exercise was an initial pricing intervention and not a comprehensive correction of the industry’s pricing architecture.

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Shashwat Sharma, managing director and CEO, said the August intervention was an experiment to move Airtel’s pricing tools upwards, rather than a comprehensive correction of the industry’s pricing architecture. The latter, he said, would require operators to move away from flat pricing structures that offer unlimited data at relatively low price points, without adequately charging customers for their consumption.

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“When we speak about pricing architecture in the industry, it’s largely got to do with the fact that it’s a very flat architecture and at very low Arpus, you’re giving away unlimited usage and data and you’re not monetising consumption in any way,” Sharma said.

The company believes that customers consuming higher volumes of data should pay more, making consumption-led monetisation a key driver of sustainable Arpu growth over the coming years. Management said this would require a broader shift across the industry.

Beyond pricing changes, Airtel is relying on portfolio premiumisation to drive growth. Its key levers include upgrades to higher-value plans, postpaid additions, international roaming and top-ups. The company has also strengthened its postpaid proposition through premium content, exclusive experiences, international roaming benefits and its network quality.

“We’ve now made more value for customers who are travelling overseas, and we continue to strengthen our proposition and the differentiation of postpaid to have many more customers choosing postpaid as their service over time,” Sharma said.

Postpaid customers accounted for nearly 30% of Airtel’s net additions over the past four quarters, despite constituting 8.3% of its overall customer base.

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In the home broadband business, Airtel is prioritising fibre expansion and higher-quality customer acquisition, while using convergence through its One Airtel proposition to deepen customer engagement. Its enterprise business is another growth driver, with opportunities across cloud, cybersecurity, internet of things and digital platforms.

Looking ahead, management sees significant headroom for Arpu expansion through these levers. The company is also stepping up investments in fibre, data centres and cloud capabilities, including its ambition to build 1 GW of data centre capacity over the next few years. Management expects these newer businesses, alongside continued growth in mobility and homes, to support sustained growth over the coming years.