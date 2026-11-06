Bharti Airtel has restored its Rs 299 prepaid plan with reduced data benefits, nearly three months after withdrawing it, as it looks to balance its premiumisation strategy with the need to stem subscriber churn. The move comes days after the company reported a sharp moderation in mobile customer additions in the September quarter, even as higher average revenue per user (Arpu) supported revenue growth.

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The revised Rs 299 pack, now listed on Airtel’s website and app, offers 1 GB of data a day, unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS a day for 28 days. The earlier version offered 1.5 GB of daily data and unlimited 5G access. The reduction in data allowance effectively raises the cost of consumption for users with higher requirements, who may have to buy additional data vouchers.

Airtel added just 0.72 million mobile subscribers in the September quarter, against 3.27 million in the preceding quarter. Its monthly mobile churn rose to 2.9% from 2.6% in the June quarter. Analysts attributed the increase partly to the withdrawal of the Rs 299 entry-level prepaid plan as part of the company’s August pricing intervention.

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Airtel had discontinued five prepaid packs, including the popular Rs 299 plan, leaving subscribers with higher-priced alternatives. Users seeking daily data were nudged towards the Rs 349 plan, which offers 2 GB a day, implying a 16% increase over the earlier Rs 299 pack. The withdrawal was seen as a way to raise effective tariffs without announcing an across-the-board price hike.

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Citi Research said the plan rationalisation had contributed to higher churn, but described Airtel’s September quarter performance as strong, with Arpu growth more than offsetting weaker customer additions. Arpu rose 2.7% sequentially to Rs 271, from Rs 264 in the previous quarter. Analysts at JM Financial also linked the churn to the removal of the entry-level plan, noting that Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea continued to offer plans at Rs 299.

Airtel has also been focusing on postpaid, international roaming and plan upgrades to improve customer monetisation. It added 1.2 million postpaid customers in the September quarter, taking the base to 31.2 million. The company has indicated that the impact of its Q2 pricing intervention has largely played out, with early signs of an improvement in subscriber trends in the current quarter. Airtel did not respond to queries on the restoration of the plan.