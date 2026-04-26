Bharti Airtel’s recent investment moves point to a calibrated shift in strategy, with Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel tightening its focus on businesses that sit close to its core telecom franchise after an earlier phase of wider diversification at the group level.

For much of the 2000s and early 2010s, Bharti Enterprises had expanded into multiple unrelated sectors including retail through its joint venture with Walmart, insurance with AXA, and agri and food processing. Most of these ventures were eventually exited or scaled down over time, with the group pruning its portfolio and reallocating capital.

The shift was gradual but consistent: capital moved away from businesses that lacked clear operating linkages with telecom toward areas where infrastructure, distribution and customer relationships could be leveraged.

That approach is now more visible in Airtel’s current investment cycle. The company’s wireless business continues to anchor earnings and cash flows, but recent bets indicate that this cash generation is being deployed into telecom-adjacent segments such as digital infrastructure, enterprise services and financial services.

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What do analysts say?

Analysts at Ambit said both Airtel and Reliance are “transitioning from connectivity to a high-margin, multi-layered service fabric encompassing home broadband, enterprise cloud solutions and digital financial services”.

The clearest signal has come from the scale-up of its data centre business. Airtel recently brought in global investors including Alpha Wave Global and Carlyle into Nxtra, its data centre subsidiary, in a $1 billion investment round. Analysts at CLSA said the capital will be used to expand capacity from about 300 MW to 1 GW, targeting a 25% market share over time.

Brokerage reports added that the transaction not only underlined investor appetite for digital infrastructure assets but also allowed Airtel to scale the business without fully stretching its balance sheet. Alongside, Airtel has outlined plans to step up investments in financial services through Airtel Payments Bank and adjacent lending products.

The strategy hinges on leveraging its existing customer base, distribution network and data capabilities to build incremental revenue streams beyond connectivity. Analysts said this reflects a broader industry trend where telecom operators are attempting to monetise long-built assets such as networks, billing relationships and physical reach through higher-value services.

Other adjacency-led segments are also gaining weight. Home broadband and enterprise offerings are expanding as mobile penetration matures and data consumption patterns evolve. Fixed broadband remains underpenetrated across several markets, while enterprise demand for cloud connectivity, cybersecurity and managed services is rising. Kotak analysts said “homes, enterprise and data centres” are likely to see accelerated capital expenditure and growth over the next few years.

The underlying logic marks a departure from earlier diversification attempts. Many of these newer businesses share infrastructure backbones and customer overlaps with telecom. Fibre networks can be extended to broadband and data centres, enterprise clients can be offered bundled digital solutions, and retail relationships can support financial services. This reduces execution risk compared with unrelated diversification while improving capital efficiency.

Telecom itself, however, remains central to the model. Tariff increases and steady gains in average revenue per user continue to fund expansion and support profitability. Ambit noted that the strong free cash flow generation of companies such as Airtel provides the financial capacity to take “asymmetric bets on new technologies with minimal risks”.

The shift, then, is less about moving beyond telecom and more about building around it. Airtel’s recent investments suggest a strategy anchored in adjacency, where the core connectivity business acts as both a funding engine and a distribution layer for newer digital services. Analysts say the outcome will depend on execution in these segments, but the direction of capital allocation is clearer than in its earlier phase of diversification.