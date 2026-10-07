Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced a new set of postpaid plans that include free international roaming. The benefit will be available from October 8.

Free international roaming benefits

Customers get one international trip with free roaming every year. The pack carries 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls and 25 outgoing SMS. Incoming SMS is free. All of it is valid for five days.

Customers can activate the five-day pack at a time of their choice. The company said this makes it easier to stay connected while travelling abroad.

On family plans, the benefit applies to each member. The plan table lists it as one free trip per SIM per year.

Airtel postpaid plan prices

The plans start at Rs 499 for an individual connection. Family plans begin at Rs 749 for two SIMs and go up to Rs 1,799 for five SIMs.All plans offer unlimited data and calling. They also include spam and fraud prevention at the network level.

Subscriptions vary by plan. The Rs 499 plan includes Xstream Play Premium and Google One. The Rs 749 plan adds Amazon Prime and JioHotstar.

The Rs 1,049 and Rs 1,249 plans, for families of three and four, add Apple iCloud+ and Apple Music. The Rs 1,449 plan for four SIMs includes Netflix Basic. The Rs 1,799 plan for five SIMs includes Netflix Standard.

Customers also get access to the Airtel Postpaid Advantage Club. The company said this offers experiences such as comedy shows, movie premieres and concerts. Postpaid plans also come with Fast Lane technology on 5G.

“Postpaid for us is about delivering the best-in-class experience in the Indian market. We have the best network experience in the country, on which we offer our postpaid customers Fast Lane technology on 5G, and constant Spam and fraud protection. What is more, we offer the customers the best value – through access to entertainment and services that enrich their everyday lives; and now Free International Roaming for them. We are determined to constantly raise the game for customers and give them more and more reasons to choose Airtel Postpaid,” Amit Tripathi, Director, Market Operations at Bharti Airtel, said.

How to upgrade to Airtel postpaid

The plans are open to all customers opting for Airtel Postpaid from October 8. Existing Airtel customers on old postpaid plans or on prepaid can upgrade through the Airtel app or at an Airtel store.

Customers of other operators can switch by raising a request through the app or at a store.

About Bharti Airtel

Headquartered in India, Airtel is a global communications solutions provider with over 650 million customers in 15 countries across India and Africa. It also has a presence in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through associate entities. The company says it is the second largest mobile operator in Africa and ranks second among mobile operators globally. Its networks cover over two billion people. Airtel’s retail portfolio includes 4G and 5G mobile, Wi-Fi, entertainment and video streaming, digital payments and financial services. For enterprises, it offers connectivity, cloud and data centre services, cyber security, IoT and cloud-based communication. Its digital arm, Xtelify, offers Airtel Cloud in India. The company also runs passive infrastructure services through its subsidiary Indus Towers.

Bharti Airtel share price today

Bharti Airtel’s share price closed at Rs 1,809 on October 6. The company’s share price has decreased 0.59% in the past month. Furthermore, Bharti Airtel’s share price has declined 4.52% in the past year.