India added 5.79 million wireless telephone subscribers in June 2026, taking the country’s total telephone base to 1,348.08 million, according to the latest subscription data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio accounted for nearly all of the gains, adding 2.99 million and 2.15 million wireless subscribers respectively, while Vodafone Idea managed a far more modest addition of just 163,757 subscribers.

The wireless segment, which includes mobile and fixed wireless access connections, grew by 5.79 million to 1,300.25 million, while wireline connections continued to shrink, falling by 0.81 million to 47.82 million.

Airtel leads mobile subscriber additions in June, Jio follows

Bharti Airtel added the highest number of wireless (mobile) subscribers in June, gaining 2,989,976 connections, according to TRAI’s data. Reliance Jio Infocomm followed with a net addition of 2,146,980 subscribers. Together, the two operators accounted for the bulk of the industry’s total net wireless (mobile) addition of 5,383,415 during the month.

Vodafone Idea also added subscribers in June, gaining 163,757 wireless (mobile) connections, its addition placing it well behind the two larger private operators but still in positive territory for the month. State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) added 94,006 subscribers, while Reliance Communications and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) recorded marginal declines of 20 and 11,284 subscribers respectively.

Operator Net wireless subscriber additions June market share Bharti Airtel 2,989,976 37.96% Reliance Jio 2,146,980 39.27% Vodafone Idea 163,757 15.50% BSNL 94,006 7.25% Reliance Communications -20 — MTNL -11,284 — Total net addition 5,383,415 100%

In terms of market share, Reliance Jio held the largest share of wireless (mobile) subscribers at 39.27% at the end of June, ahead of Bharti Airtel at 37.96%. Vodafone Idea’s share stood at 15.50%, while BSNL held 7.25%. Private operators together commanded 92.73% of the wireless (mobile) market, with the two PSU operators, BSNL and MTNL, accounting for the remaining 7.27%.

India wireline subscribers fall 1.67% in June; BSNL sees biggest decline

India’s wireline subscriber base fell from 48.64 million in May to 47.82 million in June, a monthly decline of 1.67%. BSNL recorded the steepest fall among all operators, losing 796,408 wireline connections during the month, according to the data.

APSFL and MTNL also saw declines of 134,167 and 84,884 connections respectively, while Vodafone Idea’s wireline base fell by 62,829 and Tata Teleservices lost 48,671 connections.

Operator June subscriber additions/(losses) June market share Reliance Jio +144,057 32.67% Bharti Airtel +173,667 25.07% Tata Teleservices -48,671 23.07% BSNL -796,408 13.88% MTNL -84,884 — Vodafone Idea -62,829 — APSFL -134,167 — Total wireline base -0.81 million 100%

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio were the only major operators to add wireline subscribers in June, gaining 173,667 and 144,057 connections respectively. Reliance Jio led the wireline market with a 32.67% share, followed by Bharti Airtel at 25.07% and Tata Teleservices at 23.07%. BSNL held 13.88% of the wireline market. Private players accounted for 83.41% of the segment, against 16.59% for PSU operators.

India broadband subscriber base crosses 1.08 billion in June

The country’s broadband subscriber base, which includes wired, fixed wireless and mobile wireless access, rose from 1,080.15 million in May to 1,087.50 million in June, registering monthly growth of 0.68%, TRAI said.

Operator Broadband subscribers Market share Reliance Jio 532.21 million 48.94% Bharti Airtel 379.97 million 34.94% Vodafone Idea 130.13 million 11.97% BSNL 27.44 million — Total broadband base 1,087.50 million 100%

Reliance Jio remained the largest broadband service provider with 532.21 million subscribers and a market share of 48.94%, followed by Bharti Airtel with 379.97 million subscribers and a 34.94% share. Vodafone Idea held 130.13 million broadband subscribers, translating to an 11.97% share, while BSNL’s broadband base stood at 27.44 million.

India tele-density rises to 94.31%; Delhi highest, Bihar lowest

India’s overall tele-density stood at 94.31% at the end of June, up from 94.02% in May, with urban tele-density at 153.43% against a rural figure of 60.89%. Delhi recorded the highest tele-density among all licensed service areas at 368.12%, while Bihar had the lowest at 63.95%. TRAI noted that nine of the country’s licensed service areas had tele-density below the national average.