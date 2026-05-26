Differences have emerged among telecom operators over how 5G network slicing should be used for consumer-facing services, with Bharti Airtel defending its recently launched Priority Postpaid offering, Reliance Jio seeking safeguards around implementation, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) raising concerns over discriminatory treatment, according to communications submitted to a parliamentary panel and reviewed by FE.

The divergence surfaced after Airtel last week launched Priority Postpaid, a service that uses network slicing technology to provide a more stable and consistent network experience for users. Following the launch and the ensuing discussions around possible net neutrality implications, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology sought responses from telecom operators on the issue, according to people aware of the development.

Documents reviewed by Fe suggest that the disagreement is not over network slicing itself, which operators broadly acknowledge as a standardised capability under 5G architecture. Instead, differences appear to have arisen over how the technology should be deployed for retail customers and whether differentiated consumer experiences require additional regulatory scrutiny.

In its communication, Airtel argued that its Priority Postpaid offering does not violate net neutrality norms because it remains content-neutral and does not involve blocking, throttling, preferential treatment of websites or applications, or zero-rating.

“There has been speculation about whether Airtel’s Priority Postpaid feature raises concerns around net neutrality or risks degrading the experience of prepaid customers. In reality, the technology upgrade delivers broad-based customer benefits across the network,” Airtel said in its communication.

To support its position, Airtel has said that its 5G network is currently operating at only 38% utilisation, while postpaid users account for just 4% of this usage, leaving substantial spare capacity to support differentiated experiences without affecting the wider subscriber base.

Jio, while refraining from commenting on any specific service offering, appears to have adopted a more cautious position around implementation. “Without commenting on the specific implementation details of any particular service provider, Jio respectfully confines its submission to the substantive question of ‘network slicing vs net neutrality’,” the company said in its communication.

The company said network slicing-based services should be introduced in consultation with the government and that competent authorities may examine technical arrangements, network configuration parameters, quality-of-service thresholds and service-level agreement terms to assess compliance with net neutrality principles and the broader regulatory framework.

Jio also maintained that network slicing itself is fully consistent with existing net neutrality regulations provided that general Internet access available to users is not degraded and no content-based differential charging is applied. It further said differentiated slices across business categories or verticals satisfy net neutrality requirements, but preferential treatment within categories should be supported by transparent and technically justified traffic management requirements.

Sources, meanwhile, said Vodafone Idea in its communication has said that such services are discriminatory in nature.

On its part, Airtel has also said that concerns around deterioration in prepaid user experience were inconsistent with its own commercial interests, noting that prepaid customers account for 92% of its subscriber base and contribute 88% of revenues. The company also described network slicing as a key monetisation opportunity for 5G and a foundational technology for future 6G networks.

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea declined to comment on the matter.