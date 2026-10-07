Bharti Airtel on Wednesday raised monthly rentals across its postpaid portfolio by ₹50, while bundling one free international roaming trip per SIM every year with the revamped plans. The new pricing takes effect from Thursday, October 8.

The individual plan now costs ₹499 a month, up from ₹449. Family plans are priced at ₹749 for two members, ₹1,049 for three, ₹1,249 and ₹1,449 for four, and ₹1,799 for five.

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The complimentary roaming pack runs for five days and includes 5GB of data, 60 minutes of calls and 25 outgoing SMS, with incoming SMS free. Customers can activate it at a time of their choosing. On family plans, each member is eligible for a free trip.

The plans continue to include unlimited data and calling, Fast Lane priority on 5G, network-level protection against spam and fraudulent links, and entertainment subscriptions.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Tripathi, Director – Market Operations, Bharti Airtel, said the company aims to offer the best postpaid experience in India, combining network quality and protection with services that add value to everyday life, and that free roaming gives customers another reason to choose Airtel Postpaid.

“Postpaid for us is about delivering the best-in class experience in the Indian market. We have

the best network experience in the country, on which we offer our postpaid customers Fast Lane technology on 5G, and constant Spam and frauds protection. What is more, we offer the customers the best value –through access to entertainment and services that enrich their everyday lives; and now Free International Roaming for them,” he said.

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The move follows Vodafone Idea‘s recent launch of free international roaming of up to three trips a year on eligible plans. It also comes as outbound travel costs have risen by an estimated 20–30% on higher airfares and inflation.

Existing Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers can move to the new plans through the Airtel app or a store. Customers of other operators can raise a switching request the same way.