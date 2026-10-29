Freshers hired for specialised artificial intelligence (AI) roles at IT services companies are increasingly commanding salaries well above those of employees with several years of experience, as demand for niche skills is disrupting the sector’s traditional pay hierarchy.

While entry-level salaries for conventional IT services roles remain around Rs 4-5 lakh per annum (LPA), freshers recruited for specialised AI and engineering positions can earn Rs 18-22 LPA. This compares with Rs 5-8 LPA for some employees with around four years of experience in conventional services roles, who joined the industry at lower salary levels.

The widening gap reflects a shift in how companies value talent, with specialised skills and the ability to deploy AI solutions becoming more important than tenure. “For most entry-level IT sector roles, fresher salaries remain around Rs 4-5 LPA,” Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, said. The premium, according to her, is for specialised skills integrated with AI, with large IT companies paying freshers with premium skills Rs 18-22 LPA for readiness to work on AI-led client projects.

The trend is also changing campus hiring practices, with companies creating separate recruitment tracks for candidates with advanced coding and problem-solving abilities. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), for instance, hires freshers under three categories: Ninja, Digital and Prime, with the latter reserved for candidates with more advanced and niche skills. Prime salaries can reach Rs 20 LPA, according to industry estimates. Nearly half of TCS’s fresher intake falls under the Digital and Prime categories, company sources said. The company onboarded around 10,000 freshers in the July-September quarter.

HCLTech is also building its specialist engineering workforce. Chief People Officer Ram Sundararajan said 15% of the 6,136 freshers added by the company in the September quarter were part of its elite Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) force. These engineers work on implementing technology solutions closer to client requirements.

Infosys, meanwhile, plans to gradually move up to a third of its workforce into AI specialist roles, with a growing focus on building a team of 6,000 FDEs. The company also runs specialist fresher programmes to develop employees for higher-value roles.

In contrast, mass hiring continues for service delivery, application support, testing and maintenance, where salaries have remained largely stagnant. “Those salaries have barely moved in the last decade, and adjusted for inflation it has actually fallen,” Anil Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of InCruiter, said. Even outside AI, he said, companies operate multiple salary bands for freshers, with stronger candidates commanding Rs 6.5-12 LPA.

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The divide is being reinforced by shortages of specialised talent. Sanketh Chengappa, director of professional staffing and business head at Adecco India, said specialised AI talent commands a salary premium of 20-35%, rising to 40-60% for niche positions such as AI architects, large language model engineers and AI product professionals.

About 30% of campus hires at IT services firms now come under differential pay for specialised skills, Sharma said, a proportion expected to rise over the next two years. As AI adoption expands, employees in conventional roles may increasingly need to acquire new skills to keep pace with compensation growth.

“The market is no longer paying for degrees or tenure,” Agarwal said. “That is good news for anyone willing to upskill. It is a warning for anyone counting on seniority alone.”