The share price of Ahluwalia Contracts jumped over 4% as the firm announced that Bennet University has awarded it a project worth Rs 310 crore for the construction of six blocks at its Greater Noida campus. The project will be executed within a span of 22 months.

Ahluwalia Contracts-Bennett University project details

Under the scope of work, Ahluwalia Contracts will carry out an institutional building project for Bennet University. This comprises construction of Block O1, O2, O3, R1, L, and Q at its campus located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

This construction project will be executed within a time frame of 22 months and is domestic in nature. Its total value, inclusive of GST, stands at Rs 310 crore. The contract does not include related party transactions, and the promoter groups of the company do not have any interest in the awarding entity.

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Ahluwalia Contracts Q1 FY27 result

For the quarter ended June 30, 2027, the construction company posted its net profit at Rs 10.38 crore, declining nearly 80% year-on-year from Rs 51.15 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, its bottom line fell 87% YoY against Rs 82 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

For Q1 FY17, Ahluwalia Contracts posted its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 1,125 crore, rising 12% YoY from Rs 1,004 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Ahluwalia Contracts share price

In Wednesday’s intraday trade, the share price of Ahluwalia Contracts was up 4%. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by 3.5%, while over the past six months its share price has fallen around 28%.

Over the longer run of the past one year, its stock has decreased by more than 41%, while over the span of the past five years, its stock has delivered a return of 62%.

About the company

Ahluwalia Contracts is a civil construction and engineering company that is primarily engaged in the business of designing and building large-scale infrastructure and residential projects. It is headquartered in New Delhi, India.