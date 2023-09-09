After IBM, Nvidia CEO pushes for sovereign AI infra in India

A week after IBM chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna talked about the need for India to develop sovereign capability in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang on Friday echoed similar views.

Speaking in Bengaluru, Huang also talked about India’s capability of being the largest exporter of AI talent and products.

“The country itself has sovereign needs. It has data that the country needs to process and wants to process,” Huang said. According to him, for national security reasons, India will require to advance the infrastructure, irrespective of the profitability of companies.

AI sovereignty means the government building its AI foundation models like large language models, for national security, which can then be leveraged by other companies and used as a digital good.

According to IBM chairman Arvind Krishna, building its own sovereign capability in AI may require a few hundreds of millions of dollars from the government, which is not a difficult ask.

Huang, who had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, discussed Nvidia’s plan towards building advance AI infrastructure in India, foundation models for generative AI, as well as skilling and upskilling talent for AI in the country.

The duo, however, did not talk about the need for sovereign AI infrastructure in India.

According to officials in the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), to build a generative model of your own and foundation model of your own, it requires a lot of effort. The government is expected to announce its own generative AI model very soon, the officials said, adding that it has partnered with several companies to develop its own AI models.

Huang met with several dozen researchers from global powerhouses of science and technology, such as the Indian Institute of Science and the various campuses of the Indian Institute of Technology, for an informal dinner.