Aditya Birla Group has introduced a formal brand royalty framework under which its listed subsidiaries and profitable group companies will pay 0.25% of revenue to promoter entity Birla Group Holdings, putting a defined cost on the use of one of India’s most recognisable business brands.

The framework, effective 1 June 2026, caps the annual royalty at Rs 225 crore per company. No royalty will be payable in a financial year if a company reports a loss before tax. The move marks a shift from the group’s earlier practice of allowing companies to use the Aditya Birla brand without a formal royalty arrangement.

The announcement came into focus after shares of Grasim Industries and Hindalco fell as much as 3% intra-day during Thursday’s trading session, as investors assessed the impact of the additional cost on earnings. Shares of Grasim and Hindalco eventually closed trade down 2.65% and 1.33% each on the BSE. While Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC closed trade 1.29% down versus the previous day’s close, BSE data shows.

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For Grasim, the royalty will be calculated on standalone revenue. Managing director Himanshu Kapania said the company expects the annual payment to be about Rs 125 crore, based on an estimated revenue run-rate of Rs 50,000 crore. That is well below the Rs 225 crore ceiling.

Hindalco and its subsidiary Novelis will also adopt the 0.25% royalty structure from fiscal year 2027. Hindalco managing director Satish Pai said in an earnings call the payment remains below the company’s materiality threshold. He described the arrangement as part of a more structured governance framework for the group’s brand.

Brokerages also expect the financial impact on Grasim to remain manageable. Jefferies estimates the annual royalty at Rs 100-120 crore, or less than 5% of EBITDA, while Citi has also factored in a 0.25% charge on standalone revenue.

The move brings Aditya Birla Group closer to the practices followed by other large Indian conglomerates. Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, for instance, charges 0.25% of the annual revenues with a cap at Rs 200 crore. In FY26, it received Rs 2,285.52 crore in brand subscription income from group companies.

Mahindra & Mahindra has historically charged group entities a nominal Rs 1 lakh annual fee for use of the Mahindra brand, although that arrangement led to a GST dispute over brand valuation in 2024. The demand of Rs 115 crore was subsequently dropped.

For Aditya Birla Group, the change is less about the immediate earnings impact and more about formalising ownership and stewardship of the brand, experts said. Pai said the brand has remained owned by Birla Group Holdings, which had not charged companies for its use over the years.

The new framework is therefore expected to create a clearer economic relationship between the promoter entity and operating companies, while generating funds that can potentially be reinvested in strengthening the Aditya Birla brand.

For investors, the near-term impact appears limited. But the introduction of a recurring brand charge signals a broader governance shift: the group is moving from informal brand stewardship towards a structured intellectual-property framework with a measurable cost attached to one of its key intangible assets.