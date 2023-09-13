Aditya Birla Capital Digital launches Payment Lounge in collaboration with PhiCommerce

Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited, the wholly owned subsidiary company of Aditya Birla Capital Limited, on Wednesday, announced the introduction of Payment Lounge, powered by PhiCommerce. Payment Lounge is an omni-channel, multi-mode collections platform to enable merchants to provide a unified, secure, and faster transaction experience to their customers for making digital payments. The technology behind the payment infrastructure has been powered by omnichannel payment solutions company PhiCommerce.

“With a seamless front-end experience and back-end smart routing capabilities, the platform can be seamlessly integrated with merchant’s applications, providing for a hassle-free check out process across in-store, online and doorstep delivery channels of merchants,” the company said.

The Payment Lounge, it said, supports various payment modes including, UPI, debit, and credit cards, direct to bank, via QR code scans, buy-now-pay-later, wallet and link-based payment options. The Payment Lounge is underpinned by PhiCommerce’s omnichannel payment platform PayPhi. Features and benefits of Payment Lounge include, Smart Routing, Smart Collect, One Recon & One Integration, Robust & Highly Available Infrastructure, Plug In Ecosystem, Cost Optimization, and Omni Channel & Multi-Modal Platform.

“At Aditya Birla Capital, we are focused on creating a great experience for our customers and merchants alike. With our strong focus on driving digitalization and innovation in product offerings, we have launched Payment Lounge to help merchants streamline their payment processes, deliver enhanced convenience to their customers, and maximize collection efficiency of their businesses,” said Pankaj Gadgil, Head Digital Platforms and Analytics, Aditya Birla Capital.

“We are very excited to partner with ABCDL for its hugely innovative Payment Lounge that solves challenges that businesses have with legacy, siloed payment solutions. PayPhi, based on a modern service-based technology architecture, not only brings in huge cost efficiencies but also enables businesses to launch a variety of cutting-edge innovations,” said Tushar Shankar, Co-Founder & Head – Global Sales, PhiCommerce.

Aditya Birla Capital has been working towards strengthening its digital capabilities by scaling up its digital base to build an integrated portfolio of digital assets to serve customers in a frictionless manner and across channels of their choice. It incorporated ABCDL to develop an omni-channel Direct-to-Customer (D2C) platform to serve existing customers, acquire new customers and act as a one stop-shop for delivering Protecting, Investing, Financing, and Advisory services (PIFA) to customers.