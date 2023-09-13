scorecardresearch
Adani Wind receives certification for its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator

The type certification acknowledges Adani WTG’s conformity with the globally recognized IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing and manufacturing.

Adani Wind’s 5.2 MW wind turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 meters with a swept area of 20,106 square meters and a tip height of 200 meters. (IE)

Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL), on Wednesday announced that its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG) has received type certification from WindGuard GmbH. The certification enables Adani Wind to start series production for global markets. “The certification under IEC System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Renewable Energy Applications (IECRE) affirms that the Adani Wind’s 5.2 MW WTG meets highest quality and safety standards and provides international recognition to this turbine,” the company said in a statement.

The type certification acknowledges Adani WTG’s conformity with the globally recognized IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing and manufacturing. WindGuard carried out the testing of the WTG prototype, installed at Mundra in Gujarat.

Vneet Jaain, Director, Adani New Industries Limited, said, “The type certificate reaffirms the quality and robustness of our 5.2 MW WTG platform built to bring down Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). The certification is a boost to our endeavor of making India the global manufacturing hub for renewable equipment. India has emerged as a trusted partner as economies prioritize building efficient and resilient global supply chains. We are focused on building a portfolio of high-yield next generation wind turbines made in India and are well-poised to cater to the global wind energy demand.”

Milind Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Adani Wind, said, “The certification is a testament to our R&D efforts focused on enabling higher Annual Energy Production (AEP) of wind power plants and enhancing the profitability for customers. We thank our team for their commitment and unwavering focus on leveraging technology to enable affordable, reliable, and sustainable power for all.”

Adani Wind’s 5.2 MW wind turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 meters with a swept area of 20,106 square meters and a tip height of 200 meters. The 5.2 MW WTG is developed by Adani Wind in collaboration with W2E Wind to Energy GmbH, Germany. Adani Wind has an integrated manufacturing ecosystem for Wind Turbine Generators (WTG) located at Mundra, Gujarat.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 21:54 IST

