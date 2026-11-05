Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Thursday said it would acquire Evos — Europe’s second-largest independent liquid storage operator — from Igneo Infrastructure Partners in an all-cash deal at an enterprise value of €2.56 billion, or $2.88 billion.

MUFG will finance the deal for up to €2.8 billion, the Adani Group company said.

The acquisition will give Adani Ports “a sizeable European foothold”, help scale up and diversify its liquids portfolio, and provide exposure to the long-term transition towards new-age fuels, the firm said.

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The Dutch liquid storage operator has eight port-based terminals in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium and Malta, with a storage capacity of 6.3 million cubic metres. With the acquisition, APSEZ’s global footprint expands to 28 ports and terminals in 10 countries.

The deal gives Evos an equity value of €1.18 billion, implying an acquisition multiple of 11.7x the enterprise value-to-Ebitda ratio in 2025. Adani Ports said Evos would add high-margin, predictable hard-currency cash flows backed by high take-or-pay revenues and CPI-linked contract base, strengthening the quality, resilience and geographic diversification of APSEZ earnings. It said Evos’ 56% Ebitda margin is above APSEZ’s international ports margin of 44.8% in the first half of FY27, underscoring the margin-accretive nature of the business.

Evos strategically fits with APSEZ’s ambition to build a globally diversified integrated transport platform, it said.

“Evos marks an important milestone in APSEZ’s trajectory towards handling 1 billion tonne of cargo and building a truly global, integrated transport platform… We look forward to partnering with Europe, supporting its sustainable energy transition and creating enduring value while maintaining the financial prudence that underpins our growth,” said Karan Adani, managing director, APSEZ.

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The Evos platform comprises 452 tanks, 63 vessels and barge berths, and has several integrated pipeline connectivities (including Schiphol airport and Central Europe Pipeline System). Evos handled 37 million tonne of throughput in 2025.

Evos operates a diversified liquids platform spanning both conventional and transition fuels. Its product mix includes gasoline, gasoil, marine fuels and jet fuel, alongside transition fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biofuels, methanol and bioethanol, positioning the business to participate in Europe’s evolving energy mix.

For 2025, Evos delivered revenue and Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) at €392 million and €219 million, respectively. The pro forma net debt-to-Ebitda for the combined entity stands at 2.76x (based on APSEZ FY26 and Evos CY25 financials) and is expected to be around 2.5x by FY27, the company said.