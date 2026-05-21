Adani group companies– Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Adani Power– have signed definitive agreements to acquire logistics and power assets of Jaiprakash Associates (JAL) under the NCLT-approved resolution plan.

While Adani Ports will acquire Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries for Rs 1,500 crore to expand its logistics and warehousing network, Adani Power will buy a 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures and a 180 MW thermal power plant along with related assets for a combined Rs 4,193.59 crore. Here are the details.

Adani Ports to develop logistics hub in Kanpur

Adani Ports and SEZ will acquire 100% stake in Jaypee Fertilizers & Industries (JFIL). The acquisition is aimed at gaining indirect control over Kanpur Fertilizers and Chemicals (KFCL), which owns around 243 acres of industrial and commercial land in Kanpur. The company plans to use the land to develop a logistics park and warehousing facilities.

The move is in line with the company’s target to expand its Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) network from 12 to 16 by 2031. It also plans to increase its warehousing capacity nearly four times during the same period.

The acquisition will be completed through a cash transaction worth Rs 1,500 crore.

Adani Power signs agreements to acquire Jaiprakash power assets under JAL resolution plan

Adani Power has signed a Share Purchase Agreement for the acquisition of 24% stake in Jaiprakash Power Ventures (JPVL) held by JAL for Rs 2,993.59 crore in cash.

In addition, Adani Power has also signed a Business Transfer Agreement for the acquisition of JAL’s 180 MW thermal power plant located in Churk along with related assets, including an 11.49% stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited held by JAL.

The acquisitions are expected to be completed on the “Effective Date” under the plan. The company said the Effective Date will not be later than 90 days from March 17, 2026, the date on which the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad bench at Prayagraj approved the resolution plan.

Separately, the acquisition of the 180 MW thermal power plant at Churk and related assets, including the stake in Prayagraj Power Generation Company, will be completed for Rs 1,200 crore in cash.

Aquisition linked to JAL resolution plan

The transaction and acquisition is being carried out under the resolution plan submitted by Adani Enterprises for Jaiprakash Associates.

Earlier, on March 19, 2026, the company had informed exchanges that it had shown in-principle interest in becoming one of the implementing entities under the approved resolution plan.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad bench at Prayagraj, approved the resolution plan on March 17, 2026. The order was later upheld by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on May 4, 2026.

The Competition Commission of India had already approved the transaction on August 26, 2025.