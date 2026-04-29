Adani Power posted a 52% YoY profit growth in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025-26. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,017 crore in Q4 FY26. The Adani Group company’s consolidated net profit in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 2,637 crore.

The company’s exponential profit growth was primarily due to a one-time tax gain of Rs 793 crore. The company’s continuing EBITDA for Q4 FY26 was Rs 5,573 crore, up 9% from Rs 5,098 crore in Q4 FY25.

While Adani Power recorded a significant profit growth during the quarter, its revenue growth remained flat. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations slipped marginally to Rs 14,223 crore in Q4 FY26, from Rs 14,237 crore in the same quarter last year.

Adani Power Q4 operations

Adani Power’s consolidated power sale volume stood at 27.2 billion units in Q4 FY26, compared to a sale of 26.4 billion units in Q4 FY25. The company’s annual power generation reached 105 BU in FY26.

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, said that the company is consistently crossing significant milestones in its ongoing 23.7 GW capacity expansion, tying up long-term PPAs, and generating strong profitability and healthy cash flows in a dynamic demand environment.

“We are well set to achieve our capacity expansion targets and register multifold earnings growth over the coming years, while following a prudent capital allocation policy to seize the next phase of opportunities,” he added.

Adani Power’s consolidated power sale volume grew by 3.4% to 99.15 BU in FY26, compared to 95.88 BU in FY25. The growth was primarily led by improving demand and higher effective operating capacity.

Adani Power operational update

Adani Power said its project execution is progressing, with a target of adding 23.7 GW of thermal power capacity by 2032.

The company said that at the end of FY26, the cumulative work for Mahan Phase II 1,600 MW USCTPP reached 86%, Raipur Phase-II 1,600 MW USCTPP reached 54%, and Raigarh Phase-II 1,600 MW USCTPP reached 47%.

Adani Power share price

Adani Power’s stock closed at Rs 217.80 on Wednesday, about 2.4% down in the intra-day trade. In the last 5 trading sessions, the company’s share price has increased by 0.4%.