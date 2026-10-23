Adani Power has reported a 134% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit to Rs 6,919.45 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 2,952.78 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Adani Power’s revenue stood at Rs 19,438.68 crore, up 44.45% from Rs 13,456.84 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Adani Power’s net profit rose 43.98%. Revenue also increased 2.84% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Adani Power eyes timely capacity addition to meet India’s power demand

S B Khyalia, CEO of Adani Power, said, “Adani Power continues to grow from strength to strength, achieving newer milestones in profitability and project execution. As India’s leading private thermal power producer, our vision is focused on ensuring the timely availability of high quality and reliable power supply to meet the country’s growing base load requirements. The primacy of domestic coal-based power in meeting India’s long-term power needs has become clearer every day in light of geopolitical events and climate vagaries. We are proud to be the leaders in capacity addition to address the need of 100 GW new thermal power capacities by 2032. We are ensuring, with the determined support of our experienced teams and capable partners, that India will always have access to the power supply it needs round-the-clock to meet its growth aspirations.”