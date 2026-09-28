Adani Power said that the merger of ten of its wholly owned subsidiaries with the company has come into effect. The move follows approvals from two benches of the National Company Law Tribunal.

It said all conditions required to make the scheme effective have been met. The scheme became effective the same day.

10 Adani Power subsidiaries merged

With the scheme in force, the ten subsidiaries stand amalgamated with Adani Power. They have been dissolved without being wound up, the company said.

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The entities are Adani Power Dahej, Kutchh Power Generation, Resurgent Fuel Management, Mahan Fuel Management and Orissa Thermal Energy. The others are Korba Power, Anuppur Thermal Energy (MP), Mirzapur Thermal Energy (UP), Emberiza Infra Park and Vidarbha Industries Power.

Kutchh Power Generation is a step-down subsidiary of Adani Power. The rest are direct wholly owned subsidiaries.

The National Company Law Tribunal bench at Ahmedabad sanctioned the scheme through an order dated August 4, 2026. The Mumbai bench followed with its order on September 24, 2026.

Adani Power merger appointed date

The scheme carries an appointed date of April 1, 2025. As per the filing, the appointed date is the day from which the merger takes accounting effect. It is different from the effective date, which is when the scheme legally comes into force. In this case, the effective date is September 25, 2026.

The filing did not give details on the financial impact of the merger. It also did not say how the subsidiaries’ operations will be arranged within the parent company.

About Adani Power

Adani Power is a part of the Adani Group and is headquartered in Ahmedabad. The company began operations in 2006 with the construction of its first power plant at Mundra in Gujarat. It describes itself as the largest private thermal power producer in India, with an installed capacity of 17,550 MW. Its power plants are spread across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. The company also operates a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

Adani Power share price today

Adani Power’s share price has fallen 2.56% as of intraday on September 28. The company’s share price decreased by 4.56% in the past month. However, Adani Power’s share price increased 35.22% in the past one year.