Adani Power Bhutan project:Adani Power has signed a shareholders’ agreement with Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) to set up the 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I hydroelectric project in Bhutan.

Adani Power-DGPC ownership structure

Adani Power will hold 49% in the project company. DGPC, Bhutan’s state-owned generation utility, will hold 51%. The two will jointly incorporate a public company in Bhutan to build and run the plant.

The project will follow the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer model. The concession period is 30 years from the commercial operation date.

Each partner will appoint three directors to the board of the project company. The company will initially issue 4.9 million shares to Adani Power and 5.1 million shares to DGPC. The shares are valued at 100 Bhutanese ngultrum each.

The partners will also make further capital contributions from time to time, in the same 49:51 proportion. The agreement carries standard provisions on pre-emptive rights, restrictions on share transfers, events of default and non-compete obligations, the filing said.

Adani Power regulatory disclosure

Adani Power said it holds no shareholding in DGPC. It also said DGPC is not related to the promoter group or group companies. The transaction does not fall under related party transactions, according to the filing.

770 MW Chamkharchhu-I project details

Chamkharchhu-I is a peaking run-of-river project. It will be located on the Chamkharchhu River in Zhemgang district, in central Bhutan.

Construction is expected to begin in the first half of 2027. Commissioning is targeted six years after groundbreaking.

The signing ceremony was attended by Bhutan’s Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. The country’s finance minister and its energy and natural resources minister were also present. Representatives of Druk Holding & Investments, Bhutan Power Corporation, the DGPC board and management, and Adani Power attended as well.

“We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with the Royal Government of Bhutan and DGPC through the Chamkharchhu Hydroelectric Project. Hydropower will play a pivotal role in accelerating South Asia’s energy transition, and this project will contribute significantly to enhancing energy security, reducing carbon intensity, and advancing shared sustainability goals. While the project is expected to help meet Bhutan’s peak winter electricity requirements, it will also enable the export of surplus green power to India during the summer months, creating long-term value for both nations,” Anil Sardana, Managing Director, Adani Power, said.

ALSO READ Glenmark enters $45.8 million US OTC market with new Adapalene pump packs

Adani Power’s Bhutan hydropower expansion

This is the second major hydropower agreement between the two companies. In September 2025, they signed an agreement for the 570 MW Wangchhu hydroelectric project.

Both projects fall under a memorandum of understanding signed in May 2025 between the Adani Group and DGPC. The MoU covers hydropower development of up to 5,000 MW. The companies said they are evaluating more projects under it.

“This partnership marks another significant milestone in Bhutan’s hydropower development journey and further strengthens the long-standing energy partnership between Bhutan and India. The 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I Hydropower Project will contribute to strengthening Bhutan’s energy security, particularly during the winter months, while creating opportunities to optimise and export surplus clean energy to India. Beyond the project itself, this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to developing Bhutan’s renewable energy resources through strong partnerships and responsible, efficient project delivery. We look forward to working closely with Adani Power to realise this important project and to advancing further opportunities under the broader hydropower development partnership,” Dasho Chhewang Rinzin, MD, DGPC, said.

About Adani Power

Adani Power is the largest private thermal power producer in India. It has an installed thermal capacity of 18,290 MW across 14 power plants. The plants are located in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu. The company also operates a 40 MW solar power plant in Gujarat.

Adani Power share price today

Adani Power’s share price increased 1.49% as of early trade on October 6. The company’s share price decreased 0.51% in the past month. Furthermore, Adani Power’s share price increased 34.01% in the past year.