Adani Power has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Uttarakhand Power Corporation (UPCL) to supply 1,234 MW of thermal power under a long-term agreement spanning 25 years.

The contract covers a net power supply of 1,234 MW at the ex-bus level, backed by an installed capacity of 1,320 MW. The company received the LoA on October 13, after emerging as the successful bidder in UPCL’s tender.

Tariff approval pending

Adani Power said in its regulatory filing that the award is subject to approval from the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC) for the adoption of the tariff under Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

ALSO READ Adani Group, Jabil Inc sign MoU for hardware JV

The power supply agreement (PSA) will remain in effect for 25 years. Adani Power said the contract was awarded under the terms of UPCL’s tender and is subject to the conditions specified in the LoA.

Adani Power Q1FY27

In Q1FY27, Adani Power reported a 47.2% YoY increase in its net profit to Rs 4,867 crore, while revenue rose 32.6% to Rs 19,322 crore.

Power generation reached a record 31 billion units (BU), while power sales rose 16.9% year-on-year (YoY) to 28.8 BU, supported by higher electricity demand, increased operating capacity and new power purchase agreements.

About Adani Power

Adani Power (APL) is part of the Adani Group. It is India’s largest private-sector thermal power producer. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the company generates and sells electricity to meet the power requirements of homes, businesses and industries.

Adani Power share price

The share price of Adani Power is up 2% in the intraday trading session. The stock has declined 16.38% in past three month. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, Adani Power shares has fallen 27.11%.