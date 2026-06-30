Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone to sell a 49% stake in its subsidiary Adani Vizhinjam Port to Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Group’s terminal arm.

The Gautam Adani-led company said in its stock exchange filing that the company has entered into a Share Purchase and Subscription Agreement with Mundi. Mundi is a subsidiary of Terminal Investment Limited, the terminal operating arm of Mediterranean Shipping Company.

“Vizhinjam port has emerged as a premier transshipment hub and ramped up at an unprecedented pace, becoming the first Indian port to earn the unique distinction of crossing 2 million TEUs within 18 months of operations,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and CEO, APSEZ. “I am confident that our association (with MSC) will deliver enhanced supply chain efficiencies at a global scale and improve India’s access to key global mature and developing markets,” he said.

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Mundi to invest $1.397 billion

The investment values Adani Vizhinjam Port at about $2.85 billion. As part of the agreement, Mundi will invest $1.397 billion for the 49% stake, which represents its proportionate share of the $2.85 billion valuation.

About Vizhinjam port

For the financial year ended March 31, 2026, Adani Vizhinjam Port reported income of Rs 843.19 crore.

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The company’s share capital stood at Rs 897 crore, while its net worth was Rs 2,813.98 crore as of March 31, 2026.

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone is India’s largest commercial ports operator and an integrated transport and logistics company. It has a network of 15 domestic ports and terminals across eight maritime states, along with four international ports in Australia, Colombo, Israel and Tanzania.

The company said it handled 48.3 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in May 2026, registering a 16% year-on-year (YoY) increase. For the year-to-date (YTD) period ending May 2026, APSEZ handled 91.4 MMT of cargo, up 15% YoY.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone share price

The share price of Adani Ports and SEZ has gained 1.75% in intraday trading. The stock had gained 1.3% over the last one month. In last three months, Adani Ports shares have surged 37.54%. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 21.98%.







