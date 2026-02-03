Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported a 21.16% year-on-year(YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,053.61 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 2,520.26 crore reported in Q3FY25.

The company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 9,704.59 crore in the third quarter, up 21.86% from Rs 7,963.55 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

On a sequential basis profit declined 1.78% from Rs 3,109.05 crore reported in the second quarter (Q2). Revenue increases 5.86% quarter-on-quarter(QoQ) from Rs 9,167.46 crore reported in Q2FY26.

FY26 EBITDA guidance raised by Rs 800 crore

Gautam Adani-led company saw Q3FY26 EBITDA increasing 20% YoY to Rs 5,786 crore. Adani Port has also increases its FY26 EBITDA

guidance by Rs 800 crore to Rs 22,800 crore, above the earlier upper end.

“Sustained momentum across our four business pillars, combined with the consolidation of NQXT, has enabled us to raise the upper end of our FY26 EBITDA guidance by a robust Rs 800 crore,” said Ashwani Gupta, whole-time director and CEO of APSEZ.

In December, the Adani company completed the acquisition of NQXT, a natural ‌deep-water, multi-user export terminal with a capacity of 50 million tons per annum.

It also named group insider Sreedhar Krishna ‌Menon as its new ‍chief financial ⁠officer. He ​replaces D. Muthukumaran, who has held the role since 2022, the company said.

In its Q3 press release, Adani Port said its Q3 EBITDA margin is largely stable in Q3 at 60%.

Income from Port and SEZ activities stood at Rs 8,337.32 crore.

ALSO READ 3 integrated logistics stocks to watch as India shifts to multimodal freight

The company under Adani group reported an exceptional expense of Rs 146.08 crore. Total employee benefits expense stood at Rs 563.45 crore.

The revenue of Domestic Ports increased 15% and EBITDA hits lifetime high of Rs 4,877 crore. International ports crossed an important milestone during the quarter. Revenue from overseas ports rose 20% YoY to Rs 1,067 crore, while EBITDA more than doubled, helped by improved performance at Colombo and other global assets.

During the quarter, APSEZ handled 123 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo, up 9% YoY. The company’s all-India cargo market share stood at 26.4%, while its container market share improved to 45.8%.

Adani Ports and SEZ share price

The share price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone hit 9.59%, its highest intraday rise since June 2024. The stock has increased 9.93% in past six months and 5.82% in past three months.