Adani Port and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) net profit increased 16.50% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 3,621.94 crore in Q2FY27, from Rs 3,109.05 crore reported in Q2FY26.

Adani Port reported its consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 11,340.40 crore, up 23.70% YoY, from Rs 9,167.46 crore reported in Q2FY26.

On a sequential basis, Adani Port’s net profit came flat from Rs 3,620.40 crore reported in Q1FY27. Revenue also increased 4.80% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Adani Port Q2FY27: Key highlights

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 23% YoY to Rs 6,807 crore.

APSEZ also raised its revenue and EBITDA guidance for FY27 following a strong performance in the first half of the financial year. The company increased its revenue guidance by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 44,000-46,000 crore and EBITDA guidance by Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 26,000-27,000 crore.

Domestic and international ports drive growth

APSEZ’s domestic ports business reported 13% revenue growth, with an EBITDA margin of 72.5%. Its international ports business recorded a 71% increase in revenue, while EBITDA grew 3.4 times year-on-year. The international ports business also reported a record EBITDA margin of 47.7%.

The company’s logistics business recorded 21% revenue growth, supported by the expansion of its integrated “shore-to-door” network. Meanwhile, the marine business reported a 57% increase in revenue, driven by fleet expansion across global markets and its entry into subsea services.

Adani Ports raises FY27 capex guidance

APSEZ raised its capital expenditure (capex) guidance for FY27 by Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 15,000-17,000 crore as it steps up investments to meet its Ambition 2031 goals.

The company said its strong cash flows and balance sheet would support the higher investment outlay. During the first half of FY27, APSEZ generated operating cash flow of Rs 13,327 crore, which funded investments of Rs 10,521 crore.

Despite spending Rs 30,346 crore on capex over the past two years, the company maintained its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at 1.8 times. Its cash balance stood at Rs 12,502 crore.