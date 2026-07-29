Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) posted a 10.23% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,649.50 crore in Q1FY27, up from Rs 3,310.60 crore reported in Q1FY26.

The Gautam Adani-led company reported revenue from the operations at Rs 10,820.80 crore in Q1FY27, up 18.57% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 9,126.14 crore reported in Q1FY26

Adani Ports and SEZ Q1FY27: Key highlights

Total income also rose to Rs 11,673.71 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 9,422.18 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses also rose to Rs 7,078.64 crore in the period from Rs 5,731.88 crore a year ago.

APSEZ Whole-time Director & CEO Ashwani Gupta said, “This balanced growth across businesses reinforces our confidence in achieving Ambition 2031.”

Supported by the company’s domestic capacity expansion programme targeting 1,000 MMT by 2030, a growing international portfolio, and a rapidly scaling logistics ecosystem, APSEZ is steadily building a more diversified, resilient, and globally relevant transport platform capable of sustaining long-term value creation, Gupta added.

International ports power Adani Ports’ Q1 growth

APSEZ’s international ports business emerged as the biggest growth driver during the quarter.

Revenue from international ports surged 80% YoY to Rs 1,747 crore, while EBITDA jumped 256% to Rs 730 crore, helped by the integration of Australia and Colombo port assets.

The domestic ports business continued to remain the company’s largest contributor. Revenue from domestic ports rose 12% YoY to Rs 6,964 crore, while EBITDA increased 11% to Rs 5,152 crore.

The marine business also posted strong growth, with revenue rising 67% to Rs 901 crore and EBITDA increasing 36% to Rs 404 crore. The logistics business remained largely stable during the quarter.

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The company maintained its FY27 guidance of revenue between Rs 43,000 crore and Rs 45,000 crore and EBITDA of Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 26,000 crore.

Adani Ports on track to achieve Ambition 2031, says CEO Ashwani Gupta

Commenting on the results, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of APSEZ, said, “Our domestic ports continue to be the bedrock of our business, while our international ports, marine and logistics businesses are rapidly scaling up into powerful growth engines. We remain firmly on track to deliver our Ambition 2031 roadmap by expanding domestic port capacity, accelerating global growth and strengthening our integrated transport utility platform.”